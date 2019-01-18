INCOMPETENCE: I wonder how we are going to get out of the £11million law suite that has been levied on our council for the incompetence of our leader of a few years back, for the fiasco of the 49 targeted sites for building houses. If I remember correctly it was a Mr Page from Peacehaven. Where is he now?

BUS CHANGES: Maybe like me, you had no idea the bus time table had changed. Apparently there is no longer a bus at 9.40am which of course was the first of the day for bus pass users. There is now a number 122 bus that comes around the estate at 9.57am (Firle Crescent) with the128 at 10.27am. Thereafter the buses remain the same I think. Every bus stop has a new time table so check it out.

CHRIST CHURCH: Tots meet again this morning, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am for another session for pre-school children and their carers; the charge is only £1 per family. On Sunday morning our service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Roger Wood. After the service we have a church walk at lunchtime. We will be starting from Bishopstone and walking on the downs behind Seaford and Newhaven. Looking ahead, the World Day of Prayer will be on Friday March 1. There will be a service at St Anne’s Church, Lewes at 11am written by the Christian women of Slovenia and entitled Come - Everything is Ready, with a ploughman’s lunch to follow. All welcome.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: It is now time for membership renewals. The cost is still the same as last year. Adults £15, over 65’s £10, juniors £5. We actively seek and encourage new members to join us so why not make this the year you become a member of this great friendly family orientated club. You are more than welcome to pop into the club any evening to see for yourselves what we are about. Why not take a look at our website,stmaryssupporters club.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking or become a member. Bingo is January 25 and February 8, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome.