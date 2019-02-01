RIVERSIDE CLUB: The club got off to a great start this year with the majority renewing their membership again for 2019 and some new faces joining. If you are one of the few 2018 members who are wanting to renew but haven’t done it yet, please do so as soon as possible, as we have nearly reached our limit for seating and fire regulations etc. This weeks entertainment is Aerial Photos.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo nights are February 8 and 22, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Saturday February 9 there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be our mini skittles alley, toads and table tennis available. Everyone welcome. February 15 is Quiz Night. Teams of up to six at £2 per head starting at 8pm and February 16 is the award winning singer Jack Allsobrook at 8.30pm with songs through the ages. It is now time for membership renewals. The cost is still the same as last year, adults £15, over 65’s £10, juniors £5. We actively seek and encourage new members to join us so why not make this the year you become a member of this great friendly family orientated club. You are more than welcome to pop into the club any evening to see for yourselves what we are about. Why not take a look at our website: stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking or become a member.

GARDENING CLUB: St Mary’s Gardening Club is meeting Monday at St Mary’s Social Centre, Main Hall at 7.45pm. Our first speaker of the year is Ian Ellis who will be telling us how to grow unusual coloured vegetables in buckets. This promises to be an interesting and inspiring talk. Membership is due and it remains £10 per year. We have six further meetings this year with speakers on a range of topics, not to mention our Spring and Summer Shows. Membership is open to all so come and give us a try.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: Our first meeting of the year was a good start with a fascinating talk by Steve Hook who is a dairy farmer on his family’s farm on the Pevensey Levels. The family have been farming for 250 years and in an attempt to save his farm he turned his back on the big dairies and supermarkets and chose to keep small and producing organic unpasteurised milk, butter, yoghurt and ghee. This year they suffered a setback when a cow tested reactive to TB so they had to pasteurise the milk until the herd tested clear. They are hopeful that this will happen by the end of February when they can return to selling their unpasteurised milk. The milk is sent all over the country including Selfridges. The story of Steve and his cows is told in the film The Moo Man which achieved worldwide success. It is an amazing story. Margaret Marsh treated us to her home made banana and chocolate chip cakes which went down a treat and we then voted on the resolution. You can attend a meeting before opting to join and you will probably find that you know somebody who is a member. We meet at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road on the third Wednesday every month at 7.30pm.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society is holding a Jumble Sale tomorrow, Saturday, at Ringmer Village Hall and will be collecting jumble from the estate this evening, Friday, from 6pm so please leave it by your front gate or driveway with the leaflet attached that came through your door recently. No large items or electrical items can be collected. The next Jumble Sale will be March 30. Website: www.njbs.co.uk

CHRIST CHURCH: After more than a year and a half without a Minister we are very pleased to report that Reverend Andrew Mills, formally takes up his post today. Andrew will be responsible for a new pastorate combining Christ Church in Lewes, Cross Way in Seaford and the Alfriston Mission Project, for the United Reformed Church and the Methodist Church. He and his family have moved down to Sussex from Manchester, where he was Moderator of the URC for north-west England. Andrew also has lots of pastoral ministry experience from previous appointments in Kent and Derbyshire. He will be formally inducted into his new post at a service at Cross Way Church, Clinton Place, Seaford on Saturday February 9 at 2.30pm. Car transport to Seaford for church members is being arranged. Meanwhile the church calendar rolls on. Christ Church Tots have another session for pre-school children and their carers on Friday from 9.30am to 11.30am. The charge is only £1 per family. On Sunday at 10.30am, morning worship at the church will be led by Claire Bell.