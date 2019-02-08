LOCALLY GROWN: A lot of you will remember life before we became members of the Common Market. When I was a boy, Mum would send me to the local shops to the butcher/greengrocer to buy vegetables or salad. Depending on what season it was, was dependent on what we could buy. If it was out of season, it wouldn’t be available and that was a way of life, which made the fresh food we did buy, much tastier and fresher than it is today, which is available all year round. So what’s with all the talk of it being complete mayhem when we leave the EU. We managed before, so surely we will manage again. The headlines in the paper are moving the Queen and Duke out of the Palace when riots start. What’s the world coming to? I am preparing to move down to the coast to see if I can board a lorry to get to France or Belgium.

CHRIST CHURCH: We have a big weekend coming up at Christ Church. Tomorrow, Saturday, our new Minister, the Reverend Andrew Mills will be formally inducted at a special service at Cross Way Church, Clinton Place in Seaford at 2.30pm. On Sunday our morning service at Christ Church will be led by the Reverend Nicola Furley-Smith who is Moderator of the Southern Synod of the United Reformed Church. There will be a chance to chat informally with Nicola after the service. All are welcome. As usual, Christ Church Tots will have a session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. Looking ahead, the Think Tank meets again on Wednesday February 20 at 7.30pm where Canon Dr Peter Sills will talk on Leadership: A Christian Perspective.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo nights tonight, Friday, and February 22 with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Tomorrow, Saturday, there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be our mini skittles alley, toads and table tennis available. Everyone welcome. February 15 is Quiz Night. Teams of up to six at £2 per head starting at 8pm. February 16 is the award winning singer Jack Allsobrook at 8.30pm with songs through the ages. It is now time for membership renewals. The cost is still the same as last year adults £15, over 65’s £10, juniors £5. We actively seek and encourage new members to join us so why not make this the year you become a member of this great friendly family orientated club. You are more than welcome to pop into the club any evening to see for yourselves what we are about. Why not take a look at our website: stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking or become a member.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: The Ramped Access work is progressing (weather permitting) and will be completed soon. On Friday February 22 an Appeal for the kitchen and toilet extension will be launched when Dr. Graham Mayhew will talk about St Anne’s Casualties of the Great War. Unusually three women are amongst those named on the War Memorial in the church. Tickets are £10 from the Town Hall or St Anne’s Church 10am to noon Monday to Friday or on the night, 7pm for 7 30pm. An application for Grant Aid has been made to the Heritage Lottery Fund, enquiries 01273 474964.