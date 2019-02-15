ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Get your thinking caps on for our Quiz tonight, Friday. Teams of up to six at £2 per person starting at 8pm. Everyone welcome. Award winning singer Jack Allsobrook will be performing his one man show tomorrow, Saturday, at 8.30pm covering songs through the ages. Non members welcome £2 entrance fee. Bingo Friday February 22, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not take a look at our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking or become a member.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: On Friday February 22 an Appeal for the Kitchen and Toilet extension will be launched when Dr. Graham Mayhew will talk about St Anne’s Casualties of the Great War. Unusually three women are amongst those named on the War Memorial in the Church. Tickets are £10 from the Town Hall or St Anne’s Church 10am to noon Monday to Friday or on the night, 7pm for 7 30pm. An application for Grant Aid has been made to the Heritage Lottery Fund; enquiries 01273 474964.

LANDPORT BOTTOM: At the last meeting in November, there were some suggestions that the quarterly meetings were rather too frequent, and that three meetings a year (ie every four months) would be better. So I have booked St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road for the next meeting on March 11, and pencilled in the second Monday every four months thereafter July 8 and November 11. The meetings will be at the usual time, 7.30pm to 9pm.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots have another session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. The cost is only £1 per family. There is no Tots session during half term week (Friday February 22), instead we have a Messy Church on that day starting at 10.30am. On Sunday at 10.30am our new Minister, the Reverend Andrew Mills will be preaching at Christ Church for the first time since he took up his new appointment on February 1. All are welcome. Following the service we have our monthly church walk. This will begin at Telscombe village at 1pm and take a route over the downs towards Rodmell and return. We are hoping for good weather as there are extensive views on this four mile walk.The Think Tank meets again on Wednesday February 20 from 7.30pm to 9pm, where Canon Dr Peter Sills will talk on Leadership: A Christian Perspective. All are welcome to come along, listen and discuss.