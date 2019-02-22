RIVERSIDE CLUB: Our speaker today, Friday, is Ray Hale on Eleven Years in the Amazon. If you haven’t renewed your membership yet, please do so, as we are almost at full capacity and will be closing the list very soon. If you have been unable to get to the club due to ill health and wish to remain a member, please let one of the committee members know, so your name will remain on the list.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not take a look at our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking or become a member.

CHRIST CHURCH: There is no Tots session this week as it is half term. Instead we have a Messy Church today, Friday, from 10.30am to 1pm, offering craft activities, a short worship celebration, and lunch. On Sunday at 9.30am we have a Messy Sunday session with breakfast, craft activities and a short worship celebration. All are welcome at both Messy sessions this week. Looking ahead, there is a World Day of Prayer service at St Anne’s Church on Friday March 1 at 11am. It is entitled Come - Everything is Ready and has been written by the Christian women of Slovenia. The Lent season will soon be upon us and there are two Lent study groups in the local area. At Christ Church we have an ecumenical study group on five Thursday evenings from 7.30pm to 9pm (beginning March 14 and ending April 11) based on St Mark’s Gospel. At St Anne’s there will be a study course on Tuesday mornings beginning at 10.30am with Holy Communion and discussion groups, followed by a simple soup lunch. All are welcome. Last Sunday we had a good church walk over the Downs from Telscombe Village to Breaky Bottom and Rodmell. We started in brilliant sunny weather with extensive views out to sea, but it was overcast by the time we finished, two hours, four miles, and some very muddy boots later.

LANDPORT BOTTOM: (Sewer Leak). The sewer runs beneath council-owned land but serves the racecourse properties. Our Town Ranger has liaised with Southern Water and other parties and yesterday attended whilst SW operatives worked to clear a blockage. After initial clearance and inspection by camera, they suspected a collapse of the pipe somewhere mid-field on Landport Bottom which would require excavation. Later, after they had persisted with the blockage and managed to fully clear it, a more thorough camera survey was conducted and they have declared that all is fine with the sewer. All that remains is for their clear up team to return to clean the sewage that remains on the field, which will allow us to clear the plastic fencing. This is better done after it is allowed to dry out, so it might be a while before it happens. The works supervisor believed it was a sewer adopted by SW so all costs will fall to them.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: An appeal for the kitchen and toilet extension will be launched today, Friday, when Dr Graham Mayhew will talk about St Anne’s Casualties of the Great War, 7pm for 7.30pm. Unusually three women are amongst those named on the War Memorial in the Church. Enquiries 01273 474964.