Ninfield and Hooe

MARVELLOUS ‘DODDY’: A True, kind Star, one of the best entertainers this country has ever known. I was proud to work with him, as his Show Head Girl, over several years and witness the long hours of comedy on stages including the London Palladium and his TV series. One midnight matinee during Blackpool Summer Season I ended up waving a large clock side of stage, trying to attract his attention, trying to get the fast talking, brilliant comedian off. It was 3.30am, 2,500 people were in the audience and as the curtains eventually came down, he put two milk bottles through the gap, winked and got a standing ovation, of course.

VILLAGE SPRING CLEAN: Tomorrow, Saturday, sees the rescheduled Great Spring Clean, organised for Ninfield by the Village Society. Please meet at Sparke Pavilion at 10am to be given equipment and Hi Viz (if you have some yourself, please bring along). Teams will be formed and the village-wide litter pick will go through to noon, when there will be refreshments back at the Pavilion, coffee and a Danish courtesy of NPC.

VILLAGE MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, in Ninfield Memorial Hall, with doors opening at 9.30am and running through to midday. This is the one before Easter, so a perfect opportunity to pick up all the special bits and bobs, pretty plants and pies and yummy foods and veggies, that will make the Easter weekend go with a swing. All the favourite stalls and stands will be there, plus a few new ones. The Pop Up Café will be in situ, for refreshments and cakes to sustain yourself while browsing. It’s a great place to meet up with friends, have a natter and catch up with all the latest gossip. Call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 for further information on future markets, or to book a stall.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: On Monday, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, the Horti Society will be welcoming a new speaker for the evening. Katherine Lynn will be giving a presentation entitled Tiptoe Through the Tulips, a very seasonal topic. Everyone is welcome to attend, there will be refreshments available and a raffle.

SPRING SHOW: On Saturday March 24, the Memorial Hall will come alive with flowers, plants and crafts, for the annual Horticultural Spring Show. This is a lovely, colourful event and there is still time to get your entries ready, so please pick up a schedule from the Lower Street Stores and find a class that you’d like to try. There are entries for flowers, pots, floral art, handicrafts, and children’s classes too. Anyone can enter, just look for the details in the shop. Any further enquiries, please ring Rose on 892422, or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com. The show is open to the public from 2.30pm and there will be lots to see, refreshments too including teas and home made cakes.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The NLHG will be running another slide show on Mondays March 16 and 26 and this will be An Identification Parade. Pease come and help members put names to faces in some recently sourced, old local photographs. The group meet in the archive rooms at Sparke Pavilion, Church Lane, Ninfield at 10am to midday. Everyone is very welcome.

VILLAGE SOCIETY: The AGM is on Wednesday, 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. The evening will firstly include a report on all the work undertaken by the fantastic volunteers of the Village Society, who keep the paths, benches, twittens and Church Woods clear, tidy and beautifully maintained for the benefit of all residents and visitors alike. New members are always welcome, so if you have an interest in your surroundings and would like to contribute time and a bit of physical exertion then please go along to the meeting on Wednesday. After the official bit, there will be a short break for refreshments, then a presentation from guest speaker David Brown from the Small Woods Association. Entrance for the evening is totally free, but any donation kindly offered will be gratefully received. Call Roger Saunders, Chairman 893263, or Robin Goldsmith-treasurer 892778 for more information on all events.

SINGALONG CHOIR: Friday March 23, in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane, 8pm to 9.30pm. This is the first gathering of all people who would like to sing. All for the fun and joy of singing. No pressure, no competition bias, it’s all just to get the huge pleasure of making music in a group. There has been a lot of interest already, so there will be bodies to hide behind if you’re a bit apprehensive to start with. The try-out evening is free, but if it all takes off and everyone wants to make it a regular diary-booking, then the sessions will be £7 each, or £50 when paying for 10 in advance. Jo Wood is the lady taking the singing sessions and she has loads of experience locally and nation-wide, so please just turn up or call me, or Kaye on 893833 to register your interest in advance.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: Thanks to Edna for a full report of the happenings at HOG last Friday, March 9. The lively ladies had a marvellous afternoon and, even though the weather was very wet, a huge turnout came together for guest Juliet Hammond, a qualified Yoga teacher from Bexhill. The gentle exercises were tailored to all mobilities and her methods of small, relaxed movements to help achieve a state of Karma, resulted in several members nodding off, heads bent low. All agreed it was an afternoon not to be missed and, after a lovely tea, the traditional raffle was drawn. If you would be interested in joining this fabulous group, please either contact Edna on 01424842591 or email davidawallis@aol.com, or just turn up on the second Friday of the month, 2.30pm in Hooe Village Hall, you’ll be made very welcome.

QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday April 7, another mention for the most famous Quiz night in the Ninfield Calendar and I’ll keep mentioning it, so everyone will have time to get their brains in gear, take Ginko Biloba, eat more fish, Vitamin B6; whatever it takes to really make the most of the questions set over all categories and put together by Jan and Martin Wood. It’s a great evening with some teams taking the whole thing quite seriously, and some not. Teams of six are needed at £6 per head (£36 per table) and this includes a lovely ploughman’s supper. I don’t know if there’s a gluten free option, I took my own roll last year. Don’t forget to take your own nibbles, drinks and glasses. There will be a raffle too, with all proceeds from the evening going towards the Hall Refurbishment, next phase.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church Sunday, 10.30am Worship and Communion with Rev R Dengate. Friday March 23, Pop Up Café.

PARISH CHURCHES: Ninfield, St Mary’s, Sunday 9.30am Family Eucharist; Hooe, St Oswald’s, 11am Parish Eucharist.