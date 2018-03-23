Ninfield and Hooe

BIG HEARTEDNESS: A few weeks ago, I started the column with a sort of glossary, some words and phrases with their basic interpretations and I tried to represent the feelings of frustration, desperation and need pervading in our lovely village. ‘Big Heartedness’ is this week’s starter, and running along side it, Community Spirit and People Power. Now, these are not the latest runners and riders in the forthcoming Grand National, these short phrases sum up the last five weeks in Ninfield and the massive task undertaken by parents, governors, staff, parish councillors, clerk and residents to save our excellent village primary school and get the building of two new replacement classrooms, with extended play area, reinstated. By working hard, coming together, communicating frankly and transparently, keeping the faith and bending where necessary for the common good; and after many sleepless, stressful days and nights, last week, East Sussex County Council joined the rest of the representatives who have fought so passionately and, in a meeting led by our MP Huw Merriman, announced that the project was to be reinstated with immediate effect. There may be a statement somewhere in this Observer and this time it will be from all the various parties involved, but nothing can say exactly what happened, how huge this has been for Ninfield-in so many ways and how much strength and support has been shown, by so many, in order to safeguard the future of our school. To everyone concerned, well done.

VILLAGE SPRING CLEAN: The Village Spring Clean: Held last Saturday, March 17, after being rescheduled due to the Snow from the Big Beast from the East and Robin Goldsmith has sent a message asking that huge thanks be given to the hardy 15 or so volunteers who cheerfully turned out to face down the Little Beast from the East and picked enough litter to fill 20 large bags. The refreshments were very gratefully received at the end of the morning; thanks to Ninfield Parish Council for their warming support. Thanks to WDC and Keep Britain Tidy group for the equipment. Well done Ninfield, I’m sure Hooe will have better weather on Saturday April 14 for their rescheduled event. If you’d like another go at the litter picking, please meet in the Red Lion Car Park at 10am on April 14.

SINGALONG CHOIR: Today, Friday, from 8pm to 9.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall. This is the first gathering of all people who would love to sing. Purely for the fun and joy of singing. No competitions, no pressure, just pleasure. The try-out evening is free, so what is there to lose. Please bring water with you and your sense of adventure. Have a giggle making friends, making music and then making it a regular date in your diary. Jo Wood, the lovely choir mistress, will be waiting for you.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Tomorrow, Saturday, in Ninfield Memorial Hall, the annual Spring Show. Doors open to the public, after all the judging, from 2.30pm, and there will be lots to see. Classes in flowers, floral art, pots and crafts, with children’s classes too. All guarantee a spectacularly colourful visit and, with refreshments available tea and homemade cakes, you’re sure to have a lovely, leisurely afternoon viewing all the stunning displays. Rose will be on hand to encourage any new members who would like to join the society. For more information call 892422, or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Monday, in the Archive Room at Sparke Pavilion, from 10am to midday, the NLHG are running a slide show that is, basically an Identification Parade. The members would love people to come along and put names to faces in some fantastic old photographs that have just come to light. If you are generally interested in the area in which you live and are fascinated by the history of the recurring names, old houses and halls, do go along to Sparke Pavilion on Monday mornings. You can even try researching your family tree with the IT on site. Call John Cheshire for more information on all events, meetings etc on 01424 892248.

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: An early mention for the next meeting, to be held on Thursday April 5, Methodist Hall. Planning meeting 7pm, Full Council meeting 7.15pm. This is a great opportunity for people to come and find out, first hand, what has been happening with all local items of interest. There will be a packed agenda as always, and each topic will be discussed, debated and decided with open, fair and full conversation. If you would like to join the team and become a parish councillor, please come to the meeting, make yourself known and see how the process works. It can be hard work, it can be stressful on occasion, but it is, generally, extremely rewarding, and the meetings quite fun, in a strange sort of way. Please do make a date in your diaries that this and all PC meetings, are held on the first Thursday of the month except August and January. For more information and details contact Jackie Scarff- Clerk and RFO to the council at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com.

QUIZ NIGHT: Ninfield Memorial Hall Quiz Night Saturday April 7, doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Teams of six are required for the Quiz of the Year. Booking please to Jennifer Collett on 892878. At £6 per head, to include a lovely ploughman’s supper, it’s great value for money. There will be a raffle too and all proceeds go towards the ongoing, next phases of the refurbishment of the fabulous, historic hall that serves the residents of Ninfield and surrounding area so well.

CHAIRMAN’S FAREWELL: Past chairman and booking secretary of the Memorial Hall, Adrian Dommersen, has sadly passed away. His funeral will be held on Thursday April 5 at 11.30am, St Mary’s Church, Ninfield. All the current, and past hall committee members remember the dedication and hard work that Adrian gave to the hall and send his family their best wishes and thanks. RIP.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Palm Sunday Worship with Margaret Bickerdike. Wednesday, 3.30pm to 5.30pm Messy Church, Second Chances.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, Ninfield St Mary’s, 9.30am Procession and Eucharist. Hooe St Oswald’s, 11am Procession and Eucharist. Maundy Thursday Eucharist 7pm St Mary’s Ninfield. Good Friday (March 30) 11am Stations of the Cross, St Oswald’s Hooe; 2pm The Final Hour, St Mary’s Ninfield.

KEEP IN TOUCH: It would be great to have your diary entries etc by 6pm on a Monday evening and thanks so much for all enquiries of concern and best wishes sent to my Esteemed Mama, who has just had her second knee replaced. A ghastly operation, extremely painful. She has cheerfully said ‘it’s the worst op in the world’ and has decided she ‘won’t be doing that again’.