Ninfield and Hooe

EASTER WISHES: It’s the convention to say Happy Easter and to delight in bunnies, chicks and chocolate eggs, with traditional fish on Good Friday, and the odd hot cross bun on the menu. Inevitable commercialisation of the season provides a wide range of enjoyable stuff for all - fetes, egg-hunts, lots of goodies, cards, fluffy toys and, although the actual events of Good Friday were less than joyful, the resurrection on Easter Day was more than extraordinary and continues to give joy and hope to those who follow this faith. But, whatever your persuasion, whatever your beliefs, please make the most of this Easter Weekend. Relax, reflect, recharge and be joyful, spring is now on it’s way.

PARISH COUNCIL: Thursday, Ninfield Methodist Hall, Planning Meeting 7pm, Full Council Meeting 7.15pm. This will be a great opportunity for people to come and find out all the up to date information on local issues, including the now reinstated works on the school. As published in this column the two new classrooms to replace the dilapidated temporary huts, plus a MUGA/play area, will be built as per all the original specifications, with expediency and starting imminently. Parents have been very supportive and active over the last month, and are now very pleased with the outcome. If residents would like to have more knowledge as to how all the details have been finalised, then do go to the meeting on the 5th. There will be a packed agenda in addition, with other interesting topics to discuss and decide on and the forthcoming Annual Parish Meeting in May is also on the list. As usual, there will be a call for more people to step forward to become parish councillors. Chairman Kaye, and Vice-C I, will probably do one more year. I think that’ll make it 15 or 16 each, in total which will see the school project come to fruition, plus finalising a couple of ideas that are on the current list of actions. New thoughts, new ideas, new visions, new energies are now needed for the future and the sooner happy volunteers come forward to join, the easier the workload becomes. Do check the notice boards and social media sites for more information, or contact the clerk to the council, Jackie Scarff, by email at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com, or just turn up at the Methodist Hall on Thursday, it would be great to see you.

QUIZ NIGHT: Ninfield Memorial Hall Quiz Night, Saturday April 7, doors open at 7pm for the quiz to start promptly at 7.30pm. Teams of six are required, but if your numbers are less than that, or you fancy popping up on your own don’t worry, there are always teams made up on the night. It’s a fabulous chance to have a laugh with new friends. It will cost £6 per head including a lovely ploughman’s supper, supplied by the committee, but please bring your own nibbles, drinks and glasses. Don’t forget your sense of humour, it really is hilarious when quizmasters Jan and Martin Wood read out the occasional very hard question and there results a general moan of despair from all concentrating quizzers assembled. There is always a really good atmosphere on these popular quiz nights. Raffle tickets will be on sale for fantastic prizes and all profits from the evening will go towards the next phase of the hall refurbishment. See you there.

EVENT EARLY HEADS UP: Wednesday April 11, 8.30pm Ninfield Carnival Association meeting at the Working Men’s Club. More information will be available on the forthcoming Over 60’s Afternoon Tea and Cabaret on Saturday May 12, with the plea now going out for donations of cakes for the event. Invitations will soon be dropping through letterboxes and if you want to register your interest for a place at this popular afternoon event, please pop into the Lower Street Stores and your name can be put on the list. Carnival ideas and arrangements will also be discussed at the meeting on April 11, so please go along to the Tin Hut and enjoy a cheap drink, a nice fire and some friendly banter.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday April 14, Ninfield Village Market 9.30am to noon in Ninfield Memorial Hall. The Pie Pantry, Keeley’s Cakes, Mrs Barker’s Preserves, Robin’s Eggs, Fuggles Apple juice, Chilley Farm Meats, as well as cards, quilts, bags, wood, glass and aprons etc. So much to choose from, browse and buy at your leisure, pop into the Pop Up café and catch up with friends for a natter and order your next bag of goodies for picking up at the market on May 19. Call Chris Hutchinson for more details on 893388.

HOOE CLEAN UPS: St Oswald’s, Saturday April 14, 10am onwards. Volunteers needed for a real spruce up of the church and gardens. Refreshments will be provided, but please bring tools and cleaning equipment if possible. Saturday April 21, the rescheduled Great Spring Clean. Meet at the Red Lion car park 10am. Teams will be allocated and equipment provided and back to the pub at the end of the session.

COFFEE MORNING: Saturday April 14, Hooe Village Hall Fundraising Coffee Morning at the village hall from 10.30am. Coffee, bacon butties and conversation, cakes, raffle and bric-a-brac. These events happen on the second Saturday of the month, so April 14, May 12, June 9 etc. It’s a great way to meet up with neighbours.

PONY CARRIAGE DRIVE: Sponsored Pony Carriage Drive, Sunday April 15, to raise funds for St Oswald’s Church and the repairs. Dick Carey and his team of ponies and helpers are intending to drive ponies and carriages around and visit churches in the Bexhill and Battle Area. Starting at 10am from Parish Farm Hooe and finishing locally with St Mary’s Ninfield 2.30pm and St Oswald’s 3pm. If you would like to sponsor the event, please go to the Lower Street Stores and find the relevant forms. More details of the intended route and churches to visit nearer the time.

CHURCH SERVICES: Good Friday, 11am Stations of the Cross, Hooe St Oswald’s. 2Pm, The Final Hour, St Mary’s Ninfield. Easter Sunday, Methodist Church 10.30am All Age Praise with Revd Derek Brice, and Easter Breakfast and Egg Hunt from 9.30am.

PARISH CHURCH: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist.

KEEP IN TOUCH: Please send any bits and bobs for the column to me by 6pm on a Monday evening. Thank you.