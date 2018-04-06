Ninfield and Hooe

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE: Ok, done with the rain now. I know it’s only the beginning of April and the traditional showers are due for another three weeks or so, but it’s like a quagmire everywhere. Soggy moggy, Bramble-Kat, is fed up with picking her way down a muddy garden in the rain, but she does love the cuddle in a towel when she comes back in. Here’s to some sunshine soon, please.

QUIZ NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Memorial Hall Quiz Night. Doors open at 7pm for the quiz to start promptly at 7.30pm. Don’t worry if you haven’t booked in with a table of six players, you can call Jennifer Collett on 892878 as soon as you can and you can make teams up on the night. Please just turn up with nibbles, drinks and glasses and £6 in your pocket. You’ll get a lovely ploughman’s supper in the interval, the chance to win some fabulous raffle prizes, and have a great evening with lots of laughs along the way, while scratching your head at some of the questions. All profits from the night go towards the ongoing refurbishment of the Memorial Hall.

CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: On Wednesday at 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club, the next meeting of the NCA will be another lively evening of banter and decision making. The first item on the agenda is the Over 60’s Afternoon Tea and Cabaret in the Memorial Hall, scheduled for Saturday May 12, 2pm. If anyone reading this column would like to make a cake for the event, it would be most gratefully received. The more the merrier. Personal invitations will be winging their way to the eligible residents in the next fortnight, with slips to fill in and return to the Lower Street Stores to book places. Also, if a lift is needed to the hall, tick the appropriate box and that will be sorted too. If you’re in the shop and want to register your interest in the interim, please put your name down. Deja Revue, the professional theatre company who will be performing on the day, are busy rehearsing in Brighton and the young Cub Scouts will be helping serve the afternoon tea and drinks, as they did so brilliantly two years ago. Doors open at 1.30pm and there will be Pimms punch, sherry, wines or soft drinks as well as tea or coffee to accompany the spread of savouries, sandwiches and cakes. It’s a fabulous afternoon, with the buzzing sound of nattering and catching up being the order of the day. Also on the agenda for the meeting will be the updates and new thoughts on the forthcoming Carnival, the summer event on July 13 and 14. The recreation ground will have a slight truncation school-side, as the building works should be well under way by then, so the plan and layout of the event will have to be restructured. The smaller marquee will not have the Village Market within this year, as their dates are different, but an Art and Craft Fair idea is being mooted for a change. If you have thoughts on this, or any other possibilities for the Carnival, please email/call me. More over the next few weeks, after the meeting. It will be my last Carnival as chairman, and also our treasurer and secretary will be stepping down, so we want it to be an absolute stunner of a weekend and would love to have loads of volunteers, helpers, cake makers, supporters to make it the best yet, and to go out with a bang.

SUPER SATURDAY: April 14, Ninfield Village Market in the Memorial Hall, 9.30am to noon. The next fabulous market where you can browse and buy and stock up with some wonderful local produce and goodies. The Pie Pantry, Keeley’s Cakes, Mrs Barkers Preserves, Chilley Farm Meats, Rob’s Eggs, Fuggle’s Apple Juice, all the favourites will be there as will the Pop Up Café, which gives a great opportunity for a break and a cake, and a chat with friends. The following Market will be May 19, so you could pre-order any items you need, for picking up next time. Call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 for more information, or to book a stall.

HOOE COFFEE MORNING: Hooe Village Hall, fundraising Coffee Morning from 10.30am April 14 with hot drinks, bacon butties, cakes, bric-a-brac stall, raffle and conversation. These events happen on the second Saturday of each month and are raising money for the new hall.

ST OSWALD’S: Church and Garden Clean and Clear, 10am onwards, April 14. Volunteers are needed for a real spruce up of both the building and the grounds. Refreshments will be provided, but please bring any tools or cleaning equipment with you.

PONY DRIVE: Sponsored Pony and Carriage Drive, Sunday April 15 starting at 10am from Parish Farm, Hooe. Dick Carey and his team of ponies and helpers are attempting to drive round Bexhill and surrounding area, visiting churches, until mid afternoon. The rough guide, with estimated timings, is as follows: 10am Parish Farm, 10.30am St Mark’s, The Methodist Church, St Martha’s Little Common, 11.15am St Augustine’s Cooden Drive, 11.30am Bexhill Methodist, Sackville Rd/St Barnabas Sea Rd, St Mary Magdalene Sea Rd, Beulah Baptist Buckhurst Rd, 12.15pm St Peter’s Old Town, 12.40pm Sidley Baptist, 1pm All Saints Sidley, 1.15pm Our lady of the Rosary Sidley, 2pm St Lawrence Catsfield, 2.30pm St Mary’s Ninfield, 3pm St Oswald’s Hooe. If you would like to sponsor the event please contact Jack Rist on 892576 or Simon Pattisson on 845087. Or, you can sign up on one of the forms in the Lower Street Stores.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Many thanks to Rose for the following: We have two events this month. On Monday April 16, in the Memorial Hall, our final evening speaker is Stuart Sutton. He will be introducing us to the world of the Wildlife Ranger for the Forestry Commission. Please join us at 7.30pm for a fascinating evening. On Saturday April 21 it is the Annual Plant Sale and Coffee Morning, also in the Memorial Hall. We will be selling from 9am to 11am, and regular visitors know to come early for the best selection of plants. We have something for every garden. Enjoy the refreshments while you view the plants. Please call Rose on 892422, or email rose.franks1 @btinternet.com for all information on events, meetings and shows.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with John Troughton. Messy Active Teens, Wednesday, Methodist Church Hall 5pm to 7pm.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, no service at St Mary’s, Ninfield. 11am Joint Parish Eucharist at St Oswald’s Hooe.

KEEP IN TOUCH: Please get any information on events, meetings, shows etc to me by 6pm on a Monday evening, it’s great to hear funny anecdotes, receive messages and emails, and know that the resource is here to get things noted and publicised.