Ninfield and Hooe

SUPER SATURDAY AGAIN: Tomorrow, Saturday, Ninfield Horticultural Society Annual Plant Sale and Coffee Morning at the Memorial Hall. Doors open for sales from 9am to 11am. Its a quick event, so get your skates on. Regular visitors know that the earlier your arrival time the better, for the best choices of plants. There is always a fantastic selection and range of locally grown plants available, at very good prices and you can enjoy coffee, tea and home-made cakes while you browse and buy. If anyone has plants to donate to the sale, please bring them up to the hall on Saturday morning from 8.30am, they will be very gratefully received. Please Call Rose Franks on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for more information on all the horticultural society’s events, shows and meetings and for how to become a member of this wonderful society.

SPRING CLEAN: Tomorrow, Saturday, Hooe Big Spring Clean. The rescheduled event from earlier in February, when snow stopped play. Please meet in the Red Lion car park at 10am to be put into teams for a village-wide attack on all things litter. If you have hi-viz and gloves please bring them with you, otherwise all pickers and other equipment will be supplied. Everyone is due to meet back at the end of the session in the Red Lion car park again, or maybe within the public house itself, for a well deserved libation after all that hard work.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: On Monday the members of NLHG will be running another slide show featuring a selection of photos from their Archives. This event will be in Sparke Pavilion, Church Lane from 10am to midday, and refreshments will be available. Do go and see all the wonderful local history and memorabilia gathered in the Archive room, everyone is welcome.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: Thanks to Edna Wallis for the following report on the meeting of the lively ladies in Hooe last Friday, April 13th. The afternoon was spent listening to Mike Cullen, the well known professional bee-keeper, who has many hives in and around the area, including Tanyards in Hooe. Mike gave the club members a very informative talk, telling how the colonies of bees organise their existence, dedicated to the well-being of the Queen bee. An average hive will have approx. 50,000 female worker bees, and the drone bees who will mate with the Queen and then die. The Queen will produce roughly 500,000 eggs and then she will also die. It sounds like a Greek tragedy. The honey produced from an average hive is in the region of 40lb, and Mike brought some, with different flavours, for members to try and take home. The rest of the afternoon was spent either at the bring and buy table, or nattering, or having afternoon tea. A wonderful time was had by all. Do come along on the second Friday of the month (except August), to Hooe Village Hall at 2.30pm, and you will have a very warm welcome. Call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591 for any more information.

CARNIVAL COMMITTEE REPORT: As promised, a quick update on some of the decisions made at the Carnival Assoc meeting last week. The charity chosen for fundraising this year is Canine Partners who train dogs to help people with some taxing everyday tasks and of course, local projects will be uppermost in carnival’s minds. The Friday evening entertainment, July 13, will start with a family friendly, fun-filled performance by marvellous Magician, Mr Bumble from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, this will be followed by a Disco until 11pm with the bar and barbecue in full swing. Saturday’s procession will have lots of floats, twirling group and bands and on the recreation ground, in the arena, the Fun Dog Show will be followed by a display from the Coakham Bloodhounds. There will be the Strong Team Challenge, and this will hopefully be a tractor pull. Crafts stalls, art displays, raffle and spectacular tombola, Masterchef, tea tent, barbecue, bar, fun fairground rides for the little ones and bigger inflatable courses for the older ones. China smash, coconut shy, Nerf-Gun stand, there are so many things now being planned, as well as the sporting events that reflect this year’s theme. In the evening of July 14, the Chandeliers will take the stage and it’s hoped that there will be a full marquee to enjoy this popular group. If you’d like to get involved with the creation of the Ninfield Carnival 2018, please get in touch on the numbers at the end of the column and remember, the first event on the Carnival Co’s list is the afternoon tea and cabaret on Saturday May 12, in the Memorial Hall for all Ninfield residents over 60yrs. Come and join us, it’s great fun. If anyone would like to bake a cake for the tea on May 12, please let us know.

EARLY HEADS UP: Wednesday May 5, Ninfield Flower Group in the Memorial Hall commencing at 7.30pm. The NFG welcome back the well known radio and TV personality Jim Buttress. His talk this time will be The Royal Parks and Gardens. Tickets will be £5 to include refreshments and are available now from Helen Cunliffe on 01424 844916. This is a very popular evening, so please book now.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Jennifer Winnington. Wednesday, 3.30pm to 5.30pm, Messy Church, Thy Kingdom Come.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Family Eucharist. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist.