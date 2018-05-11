Ninfield and Hooe

TIME TO SKIVE: As I write, it’s about 95 degrees (in old money) in the conservatory and, having just come back from doing two hours hard work, on this glorious Bank Holiday Monday I’m sorry, but I’ve decided now to skive off for a few hours, until rehearsals this evening with the Deja Revue team in Brighton. So this might be a shorter column, just the diary entries for the upcoming10 days or so and a couple of reports that have been submitted.

JO’S JAMMAS: Today, Friday, Jo’s Jammas 7.30pm to 9pm in the Methodist Church Hall. This is the first of the now regular, fortnightly, gathering of all those who just want to sing, and have fun dong it. Refreshments are included in the £5 per session fee and everyone is welcome to join the group, no experience necessary, just enthusiasm for any and all styles of music. Song-mistress Jo Wood is the lady in charge and she knows how to get you all harmonising, so go on, give it a whirl.

TEA AND CABARET: Tomorrow, Saturday, Afternoon Tea and Cabaret in Ninfield Memorial Hall. Doors open 1.30pm, tea from 2pm, show 2.45pm to 3.45pm, more tea and natter till 5pm. Ninfield Carnival Association are hosting the event and, from invitation slips already returned, there will be over 100 people sitting down to enjoy food, fun, fizz and a Revusichall Show, with comedy sketches, songs and chenas, performed by Deja Revue. If you haven’t registered your name on the lists in the Village Stores and you would like to come along, please just turn up, there will be a place for you. If anyone would like to donate a cake towards the event, please bring up to the Hall anytime from midday. Although suffering from the obvious nerves at performing for so many local faces, I’m really looking forward to this lovely afternoon and Jenny, Roger, David and Jerome, the rest of the Deja Revue Company, are equally excited to be back in their adopted village. See you all later.

A LEAP OF FAITH: Tomorrow, Saturday, A Leap of Faith, Christian Voices’ new play that is being presented in the Methodist Church Hall at 3pm, with tasty refreshments afterwards. Admission is free but donations will be gratefully received and given to the Poor Clare Nuns. The play, A Leap of Faith is written by Alan Young, with songs by Dave Chamberlain and directed by Caroline Cox. It highlights the events leading up to Thomas’ denial and acceptance of Jesus. Many congratulations as it’s performance celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Music and Drama group.

COFFEE MORNING: Tuesday, Ninfield Working Men’s Club Coffee Morning and Table Sale, from 10am to noon, to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice. Any bric-a-brac items that you’d like to donate, please bring up to the Tin Hut, or ring Marjorie on 893129 or Maureen on 892182.

FILM MATINEE: Tuesday, film matinee in Ninfield Memorial Hall. Doors open at 1.30pm and the film, Calamity Jane, starts at 2pm. Admission is free, but please ring to book a seat. Refreshments and a raffle. Hearing Loop available and hopefully the film will be subtitled. Please call 01424401402 or email caroline.aherne@homeinstead.co.uk to book your place. This is part of the WDAA initiatives, and Rural Community Outreach programmes.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: Wednesday, Annual Parish Meeting in Ninfield Memorial Hall from 7.15pm. There will be a short AGM first and then the societies and groups from the village will give short presentations on how their year has been and what is going on in the upcoming months. Ninfield Parish Council Chairman, Kaye Crittell, has already circulated her report to every household and on the night there will also be updates from District Councillor Pam Doodes, and County Council representative, Bill Bentley. There will be extensive and delicious refreshments, as always, with wine, sandwiches and cakes. It’s a great way to spend an hour or so catching up with what is going on in your village.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Thursday, Ninfield Local History Group 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall. The members will welcome Daryl Holter, who used to be the PCSO for Ninfield and he will be making a presentation on Heritage Crime. This is a fascinating subject, and everyone is welcome to come and find out more from Daryl.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday May 19, Ninfield Village Market: From 9.30am midday, although it might finish slightly earlier so everyone can dash to where they want to watch the Royal Wedding. There will be over 20 stalls in the hall, loaded with lovely local produce and goodies, all your favourites and some more new ones. The Pop Up Café will be in situ for refreshments while you buy, so why not get there early, get the best choices and organise a fabulous fresh foods party to celebrate the Royal day. The bunting will still be up in the hall following the Afternoon Tea, so all will be festive and fun. Call Chris Hutchinson for more details or to book a stall 893388.

HOOE ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: Monday May 21, Hooe Annual Parish Meeting. From 7.30pm in the village hall, Hooe the AGM and APM will follow, where everyone can find out what has been happening in Hooe over the last 12 months. Reports from District and County Councillors will be available and all updates on local issues, groups and societies.

BOWLS CLUB: The first results of the season are as follows: Saturday April 28, Ninfield v Northiam at home, Rother League Match. Ninfield 67 Northiam 60. Sunday May 6, Ninfield v Motcombe Gardens, Eastbourne. Ninfield 89 MtGdns 61. Good weather for the first matches in Ninfield, but the match on Sunday April 29 was cancelled in Battle due to the state of the greens and imminent weather conditions. This has had to be rebooked. Thanks Carole for your details so far, good luck with this year’s season.

CHURCH SERVICES: Methodist Church Sunday, 10.30am- Service of Worship and Communion with Revd. Clive Redknap. Messy Active Teens, Wednesday 5pm to 7pm in the Methodist Church Hall. Pop UP Café, Friday May 18, 2.30pm to 4.30pm Methodist Church Hall.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Joint Eucharist. No service at Hooe.