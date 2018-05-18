Ninfield and Hooe

MARVELLOUS MAY: Well, the weather has cheered up a bit, and we’re in for a dry week. Bowls Club, you can heave a sigh of relief (see below). As I said last year, remember that this is the month when we really should make the most of the extended daylight and balmy evenings as, when we go into June, it’s only a matter of three weeks until the longest day, after which it all reverts back. Ok, I promise I’ll not mention Christmas. But, time flies so quickly these days, for instance, it’s only eight weeks to Ninfield Carnival, and posters and flyers will be up shortly with all the information needed for your diaries. There are lots of ways to join in and have fun; Masterchef, Strong Team Challenge- The Tractor Pull, floats, dancing, magician, disco, a great band in The Chandeliers, loads of stalls, fantastic games and rides for the youngsters and as always, the barbecue, the bar and the tea tent. So please get in touch on the numbers/email below for more information.

THANK YOU: To everyone who baked cakes for the Afternoon Tea and Cabaret last Saturday, May 12. What a fabulous afternoon with 120 people chatting, eating and drinking. Oh and yes, hilarious when Robin made the announcement that there were hard drinks available, as well as tea and coffee, suddenly there was a lengthy queue at the aforementioned, while the teapot opposite stood quite forlornly. I think there was a naughty table of chaps who partook generously of the Punch and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. The food was superb, brilliantly created by the Carnival Committee and with all the cake donations, there was more than enough to feed the crowds. 1st Ninfield Scouts were also on hand to help serve at the tables, which was really delightful and the performance by theatre company, Deja Revue, was received with much appreciation, laughter and applause. Musical Director, Monsigneur Jerome Lloyd was thrilled to have a bag of leftovers to take home to his Shelter for the Homeless in Brighton, so nothing went to waste, and everything was very much appreciated. The Carnival Tea Tent Needs You. All the lovely people who baked and provided such beautiful cakes, please can you do the same again for Carnival Saturday July 14. If yes, all donations should go to the main marquee for 11am on that morning and whatever it is, it will be very gratefully received.

ROYAL WEDDING: Just one of the surprises we are all looking forward to having revealed, what sort of wedding cake will Harry and Meghan have? Or will it be something completely different, as the whole event seems to be taking a much more informal, casual, cross-Atlantic feel. The dress will be avidly awaited and minutely examined and will be online, or on the racks in department stores within hours. Street parties abound. Here in Ninfield the Working Men’s Club are showing the event and, like people all around the country, all gathered will be wishing the new royal couple well with the odd glass of fizzy plonk and some naughty-but-nice nibbles.

VILLAGE MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, from 9.30am to noon, but it might finish a little earlier to make sure all those selling and organising can get cleared in time for the big event. All your favourite stall holders will be there, 20 or more, all loaded with local produce and goodies at very reasonable prices. Fruit and veg, meats, pies, eggs, preserves, cakes, sweets, juices and lots of lovely non-comestibles, enough to make a special day even more special. While you browse and buy, the Pop Up Café will be in situ to provide some tasty refreshments (there was talk of the Bacon butty returning). I’m afraid we had to take the bunting down after the tea on Saturday, because the badminton players booked for the Monday were a little bemused at the new net heights but, there will be a festive feel for the morning, so get there early for all the best choices.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: The lively ladies of HOG met on Friday May 11, in Hooe Village Hall and were enthralled by their speaker for the afternoon, Brian Freeland, who is a veteran of the theatre. In later life, Brian has become a member of the British Council and has toured the Indian sub-continent. In his presentation Brian gave a most interesting account of the life of women of the different classes in Indian society. His talk was entitled Women of the Raj and covered the period from before India becoming colonised by the British, right up to its’ eventual independence. With reference to the attitude of the British wives, who caused friction by not learning the local language, or mixing with the indigenous population, it was said, apparently, that had it not been for the British women there wouldn’t have been a mutiny. The afternoon had a record attendance with refreshments and the raffle. The whole event was thoroughly enjoyed by all. If you would like to join this group of lively ladies, please turn up at the village hall, Hooe on the second Friday of the month, not August, at 2.30pm and you will be made very welcome. Call Edna Wallis on 842591 for more information.

BOWLS CLUB: Results and report from Carole. May 9, Ninfield at home to Pett and they won 85-55; May 12, Ninfield played at Westfield and this was a Rother League match, the score was Ninfield 68 Westfield 72. The weather was dreadful, raining from when they arrived at Westfield, but as it was a Rother League match they had to play at least 11 ends (18 ends being a full game). After tea, which was fabulous and very welcome, the captains discussed whether to play on and it was decided to go to the full 18 ends. It was miserable, so cold some of the team couldn’t even grip the bowls, so unfortunately only two points were gained, very disappointing. On May 13, Ninfield at Home to Observer and they won 84-45. Much better weather, thank goodness. Well done team Ninfield. It’s great to hear from Carole and know that the team spirit is still as high as ever.

HOOE PARISH COUNCIL: Monday, 7.30pm AGM followed by APM in the village hall, Hooe. A chance to find out what has been happening in the village over the year, hear reports from the District and County Councillors and see what is next on the agenda for 2018/19.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Pentecost Service of Worship and Praise with Alan Hurrell. Messy Church Wednesday in the Methodist Church Hall.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Family Eucharist. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist.

BANK HOLIDAY CHOICES: Next weekend is the big Whitsun Bank Holiday leading into half term and there will be so many events, fayres and fetes happening, I’m sure we’ll all be spoilt for choice. I will mention here, with the fervent wish/plea for good weather, the Bexhill Horse Show held in Polegrove on Holiday Monday, May 28, and organised by fantastic Tricia, her 16th year on the committee. More events next week, so please send in any details that you want mentioned here in the column by 6pm on Monday.