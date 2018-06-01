Ninfield and Hooe

HERE COMES SUMMER: Fantastic weather for the Bank Holiday weekend and in all honesty, you have to include that extraordinary thunderstorm on Saturday evening. It really was like being in the middle of a film set, with fabulous flashes, forks and filaments of different coloured lightening and the constant rumble, roar and crash of dramatic thunder. Completely theatrical in the extreme and quite bewitching, watching the garden’s trees and landscapes light up, late in the night. And, even Maisie-Mae, the smallest team member, was more fascinated than frightened; with Bramble-Kat just irritated that everyone could now see what she was trying to stalk and hunt. As I write, it’s Bank Holiday Monday morning and, as I decided for the previous day-out at the beginning of the month, I will make this week’s column brief and to the point, so I can skive off for the afternoon and enjoy some down time with the OH.

FLOWER GROUP: Ninfield Flower Group meet on Monday in Ninfield Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. The group will welcome Nina Tucknott with her demonstration entitled Come Fly with Me. All flowers will be raffled off at the end of the evening. Non-members are welcome at a small charge of £5, which includes refreshments. For more information on meetings, membership and shows, please email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com or ring Jennifer Collett on 892878.

PARISH COUNCIL: On Thursday Ninfield Parish Council meet in Ninfield Methodist Church Hall. From 7pm Planning Meeting, then 7.15pm Full Council Meeting. Following on from the entry last week, there will be a full agenda for all to participate and have their input. Discussion and debate is always lively and fair, with all decisions made in a clear and concise fashion and, as always said, thanks to our wonderful clerk to the council, Jackie Scarff, for her measured and professional line. Residents interested in becoming parish councillors, having shown a first intention at the APM, will be invited to come and learn more about the job and start taking some part in the committees, outside bodies and groups that support the council’s work. One of the agenda items is, unfortunately, anti social behaviour within the village. As I write, I have just received an email from Chairman Kaye that there have been more incidents over the Bank Holiday weekend, resulting in some dreadful damage to the benches and half-pipe facility on the recreation ground. This will have to be firmly reported now. The gentle, friendly discussions held with the youngsters concerned and the plea for them to take responsibility has obviously fallen on deaf and defiant ears. So, the next stage is an official, police led investigation. It’s such a shame that the few let down the many who have, over many years, proudly fundraised to get the extra skate-board ramps and pipes, along with the MUGA and Zip-Wire for their, and future generations to enjoy. More information as it comes to me, but please come to the meeting on June 7 and find out what is going on in the village, first hand.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: Friday June 8, HOGs. The lively ladies of Hooe Open Group will meet in the village hall, Hooe from 2.30pm and no doubt will enjoy another memorable afternoon, with a speaker, afternoon tea and a raffle. If you’d like to join them, please just turn up, you’ll be made very welcome.

JO’S JAMMAS: Friday June 8. The next gathering of the new singing group will be from 7.30pm to 9pm at the Methodist Hall, Ninfield and everyone is welcome. This idea of people coming together to sing for the pure joy and fun of it, has really taken off and the singers are having an absolute ball, discovering music and harmony in so many different genres and styles. The participants’ experience varies from choirs to garden/shower singers and the whole evening is filled with good songs and much laughter. Led by the lovely and persuasive Jo Wood, at £5 per session, it’s great value and great fun.

COFFEE MORNING: Saturday June 9, Hooe Village Coffee Morning. From 10.30am, the second Saturday of the month sees the village hall welcoming residents for coffee and a chat, plus the chance to find out how all the latest fundraising efforts are going. Everyone is very welcome to drop in.

CARNIVAL MEETING: Wednesday June 13, Ninfield Carnival Meeting: From 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club, all the latest updates from the ongoing plans for this year’s Carnival, to be held on July 13 and 14. It’s amazing how time flies, it’s only six weeks to go and, as always, there’s a lot to do and very little time to fit it all in. If you’d like to get involved with this fabulous, family, fun-filled event, please come to the meeting on June 13, or call me.

MEN’S SHEDS: Thursday June 14, Mens Sheds. There will be the first meeting of Men’s Sheds in Sparke Pavilion on Thursday June 14 at 11am. Dave Crittell is taking on the happy challenge of introducing this brilliant concept to Ninfield and asking all men who might possibly feel a little cut off from the world, or a bit isolated in their area after a unemployment, illness, retirement, bereavement, whatever the reason, and inviting them to come together for a natter over a cuppa and biscuits. (He also informs me that there might be something stronger in the offing sometime in the future, so take note). Dave is very happy to tell all from his stories of how he was nearly famous in a pop-group, how he was also extremely good as a footballer and he is very keen to expand on how the Men’s Shed concept works. If you are interested in seeing how this could be of help to you, either just turn up at Sparke’s on June 14 at 11am or, please call Dave on 892883, he’d love to have a chat.

CATSFIELD QUIRE: Saturday June 16, Catsfield Quire. Thanks to Mike Cooper for the following. To celebrate Sussex Day, Sussex Harmony, a West Gallery Quire, is returning to Catsfield to perform a selection of songs and pieces, interwoven with readings and snippets of history. The concert is on June 16 in Catsfield Village Hall, starting at 7.30pm. Admission is free, but there will be a retiring collection. Refreshments will be available and participation in the singing of some of the pieces will be encouraged. More in next week’s column.

BOWLS CLUB: One result this week from Carole. Ninfield 87 v Hollington 61 a Rother League match. Well done team. The match on Wednesday against the White Rock team was cancelled due to the weather and the match against Peasmarsh on Saturday was cancelled as they could not raise a team of 12 members. Keep going Ninfield, look forward to the next set of results.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church 10.30am Family Café Worship with Breakfast. Wednesday June 13, Messy Active Teens 5pm to 7pm Methodist Church Hall.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist. St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Family Service.

KEEP IN TOUCH: Well, the new calendar month has already got some familiar diary entries and of course, in a week’s time, it’s Sussex Day followed by Fathers Day (also the OH’s birthday, and no Chris, it does mean two cards). Please send me your details etc for all entries by 6pm on Monday evening.