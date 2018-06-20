Ninfield and Hooe

THE LONGEST DAY: No, not just metaphorically speaking but in actuality, ‘cos it’s just been and gone. It’s lovely to enjoy the extra long evenings, especially when the weather is fine enough to sit out until the last minute and watch the bats flying around the garden, sometimes really close up, much to BK’s fascination. I feel an Alice in Wonderland moment coming on, ‘Do Cats eat Bats...or do Bats eat Cats..?’ Whatever, it’s very healing and relaxing.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL: Next Meeting Wednesday June 27, 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club, Bexhill Road. It’s not long now, July 13 and 14, three weeks away and with time flying by. I thought it prudent to put out some of the latest updates from the meeting held last week, while also promoting the meeting to be held this coming Wednesday, they’re more frequent now as the big weekend gets closer. They are brilliant meetings with much laughter, banter and enthusiastic decision making, all of which proves that creating this fun-filled, family event is really rewarding. It’s great that so many of the groups and societies in the village are keen to be involved in some way or other; the bonfire society are doing a fantastic pre-carnival competition, starting July 1 and running up to July 13. They are asking people to make a Guy and put it in the front garden. After judging on July 13, all the Guys will go on a float and have a jolly trip round the village as part of the procession. The winner of the Best Guy will be announced on July 14 and they will be able to press the button to start the fabulous fireworks display in October, and also get a year’s free membership. Also, the Village Society will be doing a float, as are pre-school and Headstart, the local history group are having a stand in the marquee, The Art Society are taking half the smaller marquee to display and sell their wonderful works of art and 1st Ninfield Scouts will be putting up a large tent and showing all the crafts and activities that the Scouts are famous for. On the Friday evening (July 13) the Carnival will firstly welcome Uncle Bumble for the youngsters to enjoy between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, then the Disco Party will take over for revellers of all ages. Another announcement. There will be Curry and a Pint as well as the traditional barbecue on the go, which will hopefully prove popular. The committee are thrilled that their chosen charity, Canine Partners, will be on the recreation ground on Saturday July 14, in full force, and will be giving a demonstration/display with their beautiful working dogs with their owners. This will be at 12.30pm before the procession comes on to the Rec. We are also delighted that our Sussex Police Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, will be with us for the day, firstly judging the Masterchef entries alongside last year’s winner, Clive Scott, then officially opening the event and taking part in the Ninfield Parish Council Hub. The raffle has great cash prizes, £100, £50, £25 plus lots of fab vouchers for meals, and a weathervane, etc. There will also be all the rides, inflatables, games and competitions that everyone will be expecting. Oh, and the trophy for the Strong Team Challenge takes the Tractor Pull as it’s event this year. In the next week, the Carnival Committee will formally take back the trophy from the Red Lion, Hooe; and lay down the challenge for them to form a team and compete again on Saturday July 14. It’s getting very exciting now. Please come and join us either at the meeting on June 27, July 4 or 11, or at the event itself. Don’t forget cakes for the tea tent, or helping set or take down, that includes breakfast.

GARDEN PARTY: St Oswald’s Garden Party, Saturday June 30 from noon until 4.30pm. The grounds of St Oswald’s Church will be packed with lovely stalls and stands for you to browse and buy from, sideshows to take part in, and chances to win on the tombola and raffle. The Hooe Silver Band will be playing from 2pm, there will be afternoon tea and cakes and, thankfully, parking available in the field. Please call Jack Rist on 892576 or Simon on 845087 for any more information.

NINFIELD FLOWER GROUP: On Monday July 2, in the Memorial Hall, 7.30pm the NFG will welcome demonstrator Maggie Hayes, with Anytime, Anyplace, Anywhere. All flowers will be raffled off at the end of the evening and all non members are welcome at the small charge of £5 to include refreshments. Next month, Monday August 6, demonstrator Sian Tribe with The Container Dictates. Please contact Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com for all information on the meetings for this friendly club plus their shows and events.

OPEN GARDENS HOOE: In aid of St Michael’s Hospice, The Granary, Kiln Lane, Hooe; the lovely gardens and paddocks will be open for viewing on Tuesday July 3, from 10.30am to 4pm. Superb northerly views over fields and woodland, features include mature trees and shrubs, with roses and an imposing Copper Beech. Entrance is £5 and refreshments are available. For more information, please look at the website www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens

BUSINESS NETWORKING: Wednesday July 4 at Ninfield Memorial Hall 7pm to 8.30pm, Connecting Local Businesses. This is a new initiative aimed at connecting local businesses, whether employed, self-employed or home-based, to enhance their business through exchanging ideas, meeting potential clients and suppliers, information and discussions on current business situations. Attendance is free, open to all types of business, look at businessnetworks@ruralsussex.org.uk

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Rev Clive Redknap. Messy Church, Wednesday, A Whale of a Time. The activities that go along with this theme could be amazing.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, Ninfield St Mary’s, 9.30am Parish Eucharist; Hooe St Oswald’s, 11am Parish Eucharist.

LOOK FOR: The Ninfield Parish News. Very shortly, there will be a bumper edition of Ninfield and Hooe’s Parish Magazine. It covers everything pertaining to the two villages for July and August; all meetings, events and articles and will also have various flyers stuffed within for people to read and stick into diaries or onto fridges. They will cover the Carnival, the film matinees, Quiz Night The Musical, and the gala, amongst other brilliant Ninfield events.