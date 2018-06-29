Ninfield and Hooe

GARDEN PARTY: St Oswald’s Garden Party tomorrow, Saturday, in the grounds of the church, from noon until 4.30pm. There will be lots of lovely stalls, stands and side-shows to see and take part in, and the Hooe Silver Band will be playing from 2pm, so an ideal opportunity to have a sit down with Afternoon Tea and cakes and listen to some lovely summer band music. Parking will be available in the field.

FLOWER GROUP: Ninfield Flower Group meet on Monday, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall. The group will welcome demonstrator Maggie Hayes with Anytime, Anyplace, Anywhere. All flowers will be raffled off at the end of the evening. Non-members are welcome to attend at a small charge of £5 to include refreshments. Please call Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers @gmail.com for all information on events, shows and meetings.

OPEN GARDENS HOOE: Tuesday and in aid of St Michaels’ Hospice. The Granary, Kiln Lane Hooe, will be opening it’s wonderful gardens and paddocks for viewing between 10.30am and 4pm. Superb northerly views over fields and woodlands. Features include mature trees, roses and shrubs, and a majestic Copper Beech tree. Entrance is £5 and refreshments are available. For more information please see the website www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens

BUSINESS NETWORKING: Wednesday at Ninfield Memorial Hall, from 7pm to 8.30pm, Connecting Local Businesses. This is a new initiative aimed at bringing together all local business, whether employed, self-employed or home-based and the hope is to exchange ideas, information and support with the opportunity to extend knowledge, create new contacts and learn more about the current business climate. Attendance is free, open to all types of business. Check out the website businessnetworks@ruralsussex.org.uk.

NINGIELD CARNIVAL: There will be a meeting on Wednesday, 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club, Bexhill Road. The penultimate meeting before the big weekend. It’s only a fortnight away, Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14, when the recreation ground in Ninfield hosts the Ninfield Carnival 2018. On July 13, from 7pm youngsters will be entertained by Uncle Bumble followed at 9pm by Disco Party Night. There will be a barbecue and curry on the go and the bar will be open till midnight. Saturday July 14 sees the procession leave Lower Street at Midday. Canine Partners will give a display/demonstration at 12.30pm in the arena and MasterChef will be judged by Katy Bourne. The Tornado Twirlstars will perform in the arena, plus Jo’s Jammas, fun dog show, and a meet and greet with the Coakham Bloodhounds at 3pm. the Tractor Pull at 4pm will invite teams of five to try their strength for the Strong Team Challenge Trophy. The Grand Raffle will be drawn at 4pm in the main marquee and the winners announced at 4.30pm; first prize £100, second £50, third £25, and many more prizes. The barbecue and tea tent will serve all refreshments, and the many craft stalls and sideshows, charity stands and fun rides and games will keep all ages entertained through the afternoon. In the evening The Chandeliers, one of the most popular and much loved bands around, will take to the stage and keep the marquee rocking for the evening. The barbecue and curry will be on the go again, and the bar will be open till late. Please do come to the meeting on July 4, or the last one on July 11 to get involved, and join the fantastic team that put together this family, fun-filled weekend for the village. Cakes please, to the tea tent at 10.30am on July 14, and all volunteers who would like to help take the fete down on Sunday morning and be rewarded by the best full English breakfast ever, please turn up at 11am.

PARISH COUNCIL: Ninfield Parish Council meet on Thursday, 7.15pm Methodist Hall, Church Lane. The last meeting before the summer break, slightly euphemistic as really there is no break at all, only no full council in August and the parish council are hoping to co-opt a new member, after several ladies showed interest in taking on the role over the next few months. Do come along to the meeting and see what is happening with the progress of the new school classrooms building, or when it might start. The parish council have signed everything to do with leases and licenses, but are still waiting for a site plan, project plan and proposed start date from ESCC. The council will have their Hub at the Carnival on July 14, and there will be lots of information within, plus the councillors themselves and also Katy Bourne, Sussex Police Crime Commissioner, to have a chat with. It’s also great news that the Ninfield Surgery have asked to have a stand at the Carnival and are keen to work with all the groups and societies in the village to promote and enhance Health and Well-Being and look as to where the need is for more outreach and help for rurally isolated residents. Do come to the meeting on July 5, it’s great to see people getting involved with how the workings of the village tick and it’s good for everyone to get the latest updates on all decisions and documents first hand. There might even be a first reading of the much looked for Local Plan.

JO’S JAMMAS: Friday July 6 in the Methodist Hall, from 7.30pm to 9pm and £5 for the session. Do go and join the group who are having an absolute ball trying out harmonies, rounds and chants and getting ready for their performance at the Carnival on July 14. They will also be appearing at the Memorial Hall in the Remembrance Afternoon on November 11, so do go along and have some fun with this fantastic, friendly group of singers.

BOWLS CLUB: Two weeks of results from Carole. Saturday June 16, Ninfield 63 v Herstmonceux 55; this was a friendly match. Wednesday June 20, Ninfield 71 v Battle 64, a Rother League Match and Ninfield gained eight points. Friday June 22 saw the Ladies Invitation Day, the 5th Year with nine clubs joining Ninfield. The winners were Bexhill, runners up- Herstmonceux. It was a fabulous afternoon, nine ends of bowls, then Afternoon Tea, sandwiches, cakes, scones, jam and cream. Saturday June 23, Ninfield 73 v Bexhill 63 a friendly match. Sunday June 24, Ninfield 71 v Staplecross 61, a Rother League Match and another eight points to Ninfield. There is a section in the bumper edition of the Parish News this month with details of the history and events of the bowls club, which was good to write and very interesting to read.

MESSAGE FROM ROSE: This is to report that the members from the Ninfield Horticultural Society had a super visit to the Walled Nursery at Hawkhurst on June 21. The sun shone and they all heard how the old greenhouses had recently been replaced following a generous gift. After tea and yummy cakes, everyone visited the nursery and many lovely plants will now have found their way to Ninfield. This is a really interesting nursery to visit, highly recommended.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church 10.30am Family Café Worship, with breakfast.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, Ninfield St Mary’s, 9.30am Joint Parish Eucharist with St Oswald’s Hooe. No service in Hooe.

KEEP IN TOUCH: There is a lot going on in Ninfield, Hooe and the surrounding villages. Catsfield host The Boat Race again after it’s fantastic day last year, on Sunday July 8, from outside the White Hart and all around the village, revellers in and out of boats will be enjoying a fun-filled, fundraising day.