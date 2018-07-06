Ninfield and Hooe

JUMPING JULY: There is so much happening this month in Ninfield, the surrounding area and, of course, in Bexhill too. Every weekend has a major event going on; which has been thought about, organised and worried over, by dedicated people on various committees. And, that old adage, ‘You’ve no idea how much work goes into all this’, remains one of the truest statements to date. So, to all the volunteers, helpers and committee members who are chewing fingernails, looking at weather reports and praying that everything and everybody, turns up good luck. Here are some of the fantastic fetes, festivals, fayres and carnivals for you to enjoy.

THE BOAT RACE: Catsfield. Sunday from 11am to 6pm the Boat Race and Family Fun Day. Roads will be closed for the racing between 11am and 2pm and the revelry is centred round the White Hart Pub and the recreation grounds. Last year’s event was a great success and huge fun, with live music, fancy dress, games and stalls. Do go and back a boat and cheer on the event.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL: Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14. Recreation ground, Ninfield Friday evening, adults £3, children £2. Doors open at 7pm and sees the marvellous Uncle Bumble entertaining the youngsters between 7.30pm and 8.30pm; then the Disco Party Night explodes for everyone to enjoy. DJ Dan from Internation.Music.Sound will play all your dance requests, the bar will stay open late with Carnival priced drinks, and there will be curry as well as the traditional barbecue on the go. Saturday July 14, the procession lines up in Lower Street from 10.30am, judging from 11.15am and it will move off to process round the village at midday. On the recreation ground, midday, judging of the Master Chef Competition by guest Katy Bourne and last year’s winner, Clive Scott; Main arena, 12.15pm, display by the dogs and owners from Canine Partners, the Carnival’s charity, followed by a performance from Theatre Workshop. Procession leads on to the Rec 1pm, with prizegiving. Arena 1.30pm, Tornado Twirlstars, 1.50pm Jo’s Jammas, 2pm Fun Dog Show, 3pm Meet/ Greet the Coakham Bloodhounds, 4pm The Tractor Pull Competition for the Strong Team Challenge Trophy. The raffle will also be drawn at 4pm.There will be lots for everyone to enjoy during the afternoon live music, barbecue, bar, tea tent, tombola, hub, 1st Ninfield Scout Tent, crafts, train rides, carousel, inflatables, games, face painting, 1066 Falconry, archery, china smash, coconut shy. Then, Saturday evening sees the brilliant, and very popular band The Chandeliers take the stage. Doors open at 7.30pm, adults £5, children £3 and it’s advised that everyone gets to the marquee in good time. Band from 8.30pm to late, bar, barbecue and much more.

HOOE COFFEE MORNING: Saturday July 14, 10.30am fundraising for the village hall. Enjoy coffee and a natter.

THE GREAT GATSBY: Saturday and Sunday, July 21 and 22, Bexhill hosts this wonderful 20’s style event over the weekend and there will be lots of things on offer. Do check out the listings elsewhere in the paper for all up to date details.

CHARITY EVENT: Ninfield Working Men’s Club Charity Event, Saturday July 21 in aid of St Michaels Hospice. Bar and barbecue from 4.30pm, another chance to hear music from The Chandeliers 8pm to 11,30pm. Raffle, auction and lots of fun. Please support the club in their brilliant fundraising efforts.

MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Ninfield Music Festival, Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28. The Proms, Friday, in the fields behind Elm Cottage, Marlpits Lane Ninfield with the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra. Gates open from 6pm, music starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are adults £12, children £6 in advance, £15 and £7.50 on the door if available. The Gig Saturday, gates open at 1pm. Seven bands including Large and Matilda’s Scoundrels; music through to 11pm. Ticket prices as before. There will be a children’s area, barbecue, bar, refreshments and food. Please don’t bring glass/bottles on to the site, assistance dogs only, no personal barbecues. This is a fantastic Festival of Music, with a huge reputation in the listings and Ninfield is very proud of it. Good luck Ninfield Bonfire Society, we are all praying for good weather this year, you deserve it after the deluge of last year.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL MEETING: On Wednesday, Working Men’s Club 8.30pm. The last meeting before the big weekend. If you’d like to get involved in creating this family friendly, fun-filled event, please just turn up or, see you on the Rec Friday morning from 9am, or Saturday to help set up the gazebos, stalls, bar and arena, and Sunday morning breakdown including full English breakfast. Or if you can bring a cake for the tea tent that would be spectacular. Thank you.

NINFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY: Wednesday July 18, 8pm in the Working Men’s Club. This is close to the Music Festival event at the end of July, and any volunteers who would like to join the fun would be very welcome. If you’d like more information call Chairman Pete Holland on 893326.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Meet on Thursday July 19, 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. Speaker Helen Poole will be giving a talk on Lewes Priory. Members £1 non members £4. Why not join the group for £10 per year, there are wonderful speakers each month, refreshments and good company. The NLHG also meet every Monday between 10am and noon at Sparke Pavilion in their Archive room upstairs.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday July 21 in the Memorial Hall from 9.30am to noon. All the favourites will be there and the Pop-Up Café. This fabulous Village Market, run by Chris Hutchinson, is getting bigger and better every time. Lovely local produce and foods and at very reasonable prices, plus non-comestibles, plants, crafts and cards, a great way to stock your cupboards and have a chat with neighbours and friends at the same time. Call Chris on 893388 for more information.

BOWLS CLUB: Two results from Carole. Wednesday June 27, Ninfield 64 v Hollington 71. Rother League Match, four points to Ninfield. Thursday June 28, Ninfield 64 v St Leonards 66. The Mixed Pairs played their quarter finals on Saturday, two sets have got through to the semi finals, date to be arranged.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Tony Collins.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, Ninfield St Mary’s, 9.30am Parish Eucharist; Hooe St Oswald’s 11am Family Service.