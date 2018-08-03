Ninfield and Hooe

SOMETHING HAD TO GIVE: It just couldn’t go on any longer really, could it, that heat. I think even the most hardened sun worshipper was, by last Friday, thinking ‘ok, enough now, I’ve no sleep, no grip and no more clean t-shirts.’ But I do think that the official warnings and helpful hints and tips on what to do in hot weather were verging on the ridiculous and veering again towards a Nanny State. Crikey, for a change all the tourist outlets were rubbing their hands with glee at the upturn in summer sales, they didn’t really want Mr Killjoy telling everyone to stay at home, stay indoors, and do not risk getting sun stroke. Anyway, it eventually broke, but thankfully most of the events planned for last weekend managed to avoid a complete washout. The Proms and Gig in Ninfield Music Festival were packed, and fantastic as always The Eastbourne Concert Orchestra and Soprano Polly sounded the best ever. Then there was a lovely afternoon in Ashburnham, at their Flower Show and Country Fair, a delightfully old fashioned fete, with Welly Throwing, Mower Racing, vintage tractors, motorbikes and cars and, of course, a dog show. I’m proud to say that Winni came third in the Most Handsome Dog competition, beaten by a smart spaniel called Oscar in second and a very small black bundle of fluff wearing a white bow-tie in first. Now, watch out for this one dog show lovers, I think he’ll be doing the rounds. All in all it was a fabulous day, despite the very strong winds. But I think Sunday’s MoFest was the unfortunate exception. I’m not too sure how extensive their day was, because Esteemed Mama and I bailed out I’m afraid, a bit too much for us both in the gales and driving rain. So, the month has changed now to August, but the events and meetings continue apace.

JO’S JAMMAS: Tonight, Friday, 7.30pm to 9pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane the singing group is gathering again for the Joy and fun of singing. At only £5 per session it’s really good value and sets the spirits soaring. Whatever style of music you like, or whatever sort of singer you are choir, shower, bottom of the garden, there will be something in this group for you to enjoy. I’m assured by the participants that there is always loads of laughter, so what’s not to love.

FLOWER GROUP: Ninfield Flower Group meet on Monday, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall when the group welcomes Sian Tribe with her demonstration entitled The Container Dictates. Non-members are welcome at a small charge of £5, to include all refreshments. The flowers used in the demonstrations and displays are all raffled off at the end of the evening. For more information, please call Jennifer Collett on 892878, or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com

CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: Wednesday, 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club. Do come along and hear the wash-up from this year’s event and also the financial breakdown. It was a fantastic Carnival, with some lovely feedback from residents and visitors and hopefully a good amount of profit will be divided up between the charity, Canine Partners and local projects. There will be an early discussion on the future of the Carnival, as there are committee members stepping down at the end of this year. The AGM is Wednesday October 10, 8.30pm so, this would be a really perfect time to come and join the happy band that have had the pleasure of creating the event over the last few years and helping it continue into 2019. See you there.

HOOE COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: Saturday August 11, 10.30am Hooe Village Hall. Time for a cuppa, a chat and a catch up on all the latest information on events and issues in Hooe. Do go and find out how you can get involved, there’s so much going on.

VILLAGE MARKET: Ninfield Village Market Saturday August 11, 9.30am to midday in Ninfield Memorial Hall. This popular market gets bigger and better each month, and again, all your favourites will be on hand for you to stock up with local produce at really reasonable prices. Pies, puddings, plants, veg, meats, eggs, cakes and of course all the non-comestibles too including the wonderful bird houses, quilts, cards, there’s so much to choose from, and while you’re pondering you can catch up with friends in the Pop Up Café. Call Chris on 893883 for more information.

SUMMER SHOW: Saturday August 18 is the date for Ninfield Horticultural Society’s Annual Summer Show. Entries in all classes are needed to make this a really great event. Visitors are welcome in the Memorial Hall from 2.30pm, where tea and cakes can be enjoyed while viewing the exhibits. Schedules with entry details are available in the Village Stores. Any enquiries, please call Rose Franks on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com

BOWLS CLUB: The latest from Carole. On Friday July 20, 20 chaps from the Vice Patrons came to play at the club. They visit once a year from various clubs in East Sussex. Ninfield Club doesn’t have enough men to match up with them, so some of the ladies play as well but, it was the Friday that the heavens opened and everyone got soaked. After nine ends, they all went in for a much needed cream tea which the chaps thoroughly enjoyed, and much banter and laughter accompanied the VP’s eventual win. Thursday July 26 Ninfield played at Rye, but it was too hot, only 14 ends completed and everyone ended up in the local Italian restaurant, the ladies moaning that they were too hot and dishevelled, but they all still had a fabulous meal. Four members played at Gullivers for the Rother-Mermaid match, a beautiful evening for bowls. Saturday July 28 was Presidents Day and many members participated. After a good afternoon’s play they all had a fish and chip supper in the clubhouse, followed by a selection of trifles made by some members.

LOCAL HISTORY: Ninfield Local History Group. Just to say that the History Resource Centre in the Archive Room at Sparkes will be closed for the month of August and will re-open on Monday September 3, 10am. Hopefully with a mini-exhibition, more details later. The fabulous book, Ninfield in the Nineties, and the new calendar will be on sale at the next village market on Saturday August 11, in the Memorial Hall.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am CaféWorship with Breakfast.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist; St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Family Service.

RURAL PASTIMES: August 11 and 12, Pestalozzi Fields. It’s nearly that time of year again, apple pressing at Rural Pastimes. The lovely two day, extensive Country Fair with so much to see and do is really a special day out, and this year might be the last time in this wonderful location. There are fabulous stalls, stand and arena events, a dog show with official and fun classes, Bar, food stands, and all sorts of country machinery, plant, crafts and tools from bygone eras to the present day. The Shires will be on display, there is wood turning and carving, the Indian Reservation, and the OH and I will be in our big tent, pressing apples and nattering with regulars and visitors alike. Look forward to seeing you there.