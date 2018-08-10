Ninfield and Hooe

SHORT AND SWEET: This is the measure of the column for the next couple of weeks or so ‘cos it’s summer time, I need a little bit of a break, and there’s not a huge amount happening meeting-wise in either village. So, there will be a complete list of local events, plus a few early heads up’s to follow, and all with very little nattering from me.

VILLAGE MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, Ninfield Village Market in the Memorial Hall from 9.30am to midday. The best local market around, with fabulous local produce at very reasonable prices. All your favourites will be there, meats, pies, vegetables, cakes, plants, eggs and the non-comestibles, cards, quilts, wood and bird houses. There will also be refreshments on hand at the Pop Up Café and friends and neighbours to chat to while you browse and buy. Call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 for more information.

COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: Tomorrow, Saturday, Hooe Coffee and Conversation in Hooe Village Hall from 10.30am. A chance to find out what is going on in the village and see if there’s any way to help with all the fundraising events on offer.

RURAL PASTIMES: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, Rural Pastimes, Pestalozzi Fields, Sedlescombe. This glorious two day event is praying for the good weather to continue, so everyone can come along and enjoy the wide range of countryside events, stands, stalls, crafts, shows etc. There is so much on offer, with food stalls, bar, tea tents, dog shows, horses, country pursuits, clothes and accessories, the Indian Reservation and, plant and machinery from bygone days to the present day. The OH and I will be there pressing apples as usual and causing havoc probably. See you there, it might be the last one in this venue.

JO’S JAMMAS: Today, Friday, and August 31, Jo’s Jammas, Ninfield Methodist Hall from 7.30pm to 9pm at £5 per session. A great singing group that meets up fortnightly to sing for the fun and joy of it. Do go along and try out your voice with the lovely styles and selections of songs that are on offer. Whatever your singing experience, you’ll be amazed at how much fun you have and how music can really change your life.

SUMMER SHOW: Saturday August 18, Ninfield Horticultural Summer Show in the Memorial Hall, doors open to the public at 2.30pm. There is still time to pick up a schedule and enter in to this wonderful annual horticultural show. All entries in by Wednesday August 15. There are classes for plants, flowers, crafts, photographs arrangements, preserves, vegetables, and classes for children too. All together it makes a huge array of fantastic exhibits, and is a highlight in the Horti Society’s, and Ninfield’s, calendars. Tea and homemade cakes will be on sale for your refreshments. Call Rose on 892422 or email rose.fanks1@btinternet.com for more information.

BOWLS CLUB: Report from Carole. Tuesday July 31, Ninfield 82 Clive Vale 39. An afternoon of hazards and accidents but all was ok in the end. Wednesday August 1, Hawkhurst 69 Ninfield 61, Rother League Match and three points gained. Saturday August 4, Ringmer 58 Ninfield 59. Sunday Herstmonceux 60 Ninfield 61. A couple of really good, tight games with the Ninfield team just edging the wins. Well Done in all the hot weather.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Rev Peggy Heim.

PARISH CHURCHES: No service at St Mary’s Ninfield. Hooe St Oswald’s, 11am Joint Parish Service.

HEADS UP: Hooe Photographic, closing date for entries August 31. Ninfield Flower Group meet on Monday September 3, 7.30pm. Demonstration by Helen Hare, East to West. Ninfield Parish Council meet on Thursday September 6, 7.15pm in the Methodist Hall. The first meeting after the August break. A must do meeting as there will be a lot of information on the local Plan and the imminent planning application pertaining to Manchester Road with the proposed 80 house build. Book Exchange on Friday September 7, 10am to midday in the Methodist Hall. Fall David Swales for more information on 892248 or email dj_swales@hotmail.com

QUIZ NIGHT THE MUSICAL: Saturday September 15 in the Memorial Hall takes on it’s Theatre mantle. Time to book your tickets for this hilarious musical show, with the actors and musicians direct from Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe festivals that features you, the audience, doing three rounds of a pub quiz, while a show literally unfolds around you. There will be a lovely light supper in the interval and ticket prices, all inclusive, are £8.50 per head and, of course, there will be a bar. Book now on 07970650321, 893699 or email samanthaguard@btinternet.com. See posters and flyers for more details and offers for reduced priced tickets.

MUSICAL FILM MATINEE: Friday September 21 in the Memorial Hall, doors open at 1.30pm and the film starts at 2pm. This month will be Singing in the Rain, nearly everyone’s favourite. These community film afternoons are free, but you do need to book your seat. Call Jackie or Rise on 892422 or email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com. Everyone is welcome and there will be tea, cakes and a raffle too. All films shown are hearing loss friendly and Dementia friendly.

MICHAELMAS FAYRE: Sunday September 23, based at the Red Lion Pub from noon to 4pm. This is a joint venture between the Ninfield Bonfire Society and Hooe Fundraising Group and there will be a huge amount of fabulous stalls, competitions, shows, games, rides and of course great pub food throughout the afternoon. Apparently, a brilliant band will be performing in the Red Lion in the evening. Call Carol on 07858555343 or Sarah on 07809684488 for more information.