Ninfield and Hooe

JO’S JAMMAS: Tonight, Friday, in the Methodist Hall at 7.30pm to 9pm, £5 for the session. Lots of fun and laughter and some great tunes, harmonising and choral magic.

FESTIVAL OF THE SEA: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, along the seafront and on the lawns by the De La Warr, Bexhill-on-Sea. A wonderful event with food stands, music, wines cooking demonstrations, clothes etc etc and if you look carefully, you might find the Mermaids frolicking in the sea.

FLOWER GROUP: Monday, Ninfield Memorial Hall, 7.30pm when the guest demonstrator for the evening is Helen Hare with East to West. All flowers used will be raffled off at the end of the evening. Non-members welcome at a small charge of £5, to include refreshments. For any more information call Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfiieldflowers@gmail.com

NINFIELD ACTION GROUP: Wednesday, at 7.30pm in the Reading Room. A chance for all residents to meet, gather information and find out how the proposed Planning Application for an 80 house build for Manchester Road is progressing.

PARISH COUNCIL: Ninfield Parish Council meet on Thursday at 7.15pm sharp. A must do meeting, the first back after the summer non-break. All updates on the school’s new classrooms and play area, plus the WDC Local Plan and the Manchester Road application, which will be submitted to WDC Planning committee in the very near future. District Councillor Pam Doodes will be on hand to answer important questions, as will County Representative, Bill Bentley. It’s an ideal opportunity to find out first hand what exactly is going on in the village. If you’d like to contribute, that would be fantastic.

BOOK EXCHANGE: Friday September 7, 10am to midday. A new venture which is being co-ordinated by David Swales, and was originally requested at the Coffee and a Danish morning last year. Call David on 892248 or email d_jswales@hotmail.com for more information.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Will resume Monday opening hours of 10am to noon at the Pavilion on Monday September 10. There will be an exhibition on local women involved in the Suffrage Movement 100 years ago. NLHG welcomes visitors who want to find out more about family history, the history of Ninfield and surrounding area, and also people who have information or photographs to share.

BOWLS CLUB: Results from Carole. Wednesday August 22, Ninfield 49 Alexandra Park 76. Saturday August 25, Ninfield 84 Hellingly 70. There were only a few spots of rain to contend with over both games, but hopefully the weather will be kind for the last few matches of the season.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church 10.30am Café Worship.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am parish Eucharist; St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Family Service.

MUSICAL FILM MATINEE: Singing in the Rain comes to the Memorial Hall on Friday September 21. Doors open at 1.30pm, film starts at 2pm. Refreshments are available and entry is free but please call to book your seat. 892422 to speak to Jackie or Rose, or email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com. All films in these Community Film Afternoons are Hearing Loss and Dementia friendly.

MICHAELMAS FAYRE: Sunday September 23, based round the Red Lion Pub from noon to 4pm. Lots of fun, games, rides, competitions, Fun Dog Show and great food from the Red Lion Kitchen. A great family day out organised jointly by the Ninfield Bonfire Society and The Hooe Fundraising Committee.

MICHAELMAS EVENING: Sunday September 23, 4.30pm to 7pm. Fire and Ice will be playing in the bar at the Red Lion. Great live music covering songs from the 70’s to the present day, some with an interesting twist.

THE GALA NIGHT: Saturday October 27, Memorial Hall from 7.30pm. Ninfield’s posh extravaganza returns by popular demand, fish and chips, Deja Reve, Village Awards, charity presentations and disco, all for £13.50 per head. Bar and raffle, and all profits to the Memorial Hall new kitchen and toilets. Call the numbers coming up for tickets.