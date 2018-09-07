Ninfield and Hooe

BRISK AND BRIGHT: Well, the length and content of the column anyway. I have to say that the cold still lingers, the back now aches and a general feeling of bleurgh remains. Gone are the days of the tonic, or pick me up, so the fizzy vitamins are just doing their utmost to keep body and mind together. Methinks a filli’ is needed, now there’s a word from the days of Dickens. But in this over-packed, stressed 21st Century living, I guess a week of sleep would actually do the trick and a much needed trip to the osteopath.

BOOK EXCHANGE: This morning, Friday, 10am to midday in the Methodist Hall, with refreshments available. A great chance to exchange books and ideas with friends and neighbours. Call David Swales for more information, and the next dates for your diaries on 892248, email d_jswales@hotmail.com

COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: Tomorrow, Saturday, in Hooe Village Hall, the regular second Saturday slot, at 10.30am. A chance to get together and catch up with what’s going on in the village and how you can get involved. There are many fundraising activities on the go, with the new hall project on the horizon, so do go and see if you can help in any way.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Ninfield Local History Group will resume the Resource Centre Monday opening hours of 10am to noon in the Pavilion on Monday September 10. There will be an exhibition on local women who were involved in the Suffrage movement 100 years ago. NLHG welcomes visitors who want to find out more about family history, the history of Ninfield and the surrounding area and also any resident who has unseen local photographs or documents to share. The NLHG’s next meeting is on Thursday September 20, in the Methodist Hall, 7.30pm and the presentation for the evening will be Colonel Fred, Bravest Man in All England by Brigadier Huw Willing. Non members are always welcome and there will be refreshments available.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: The lively ladies meet next on Friday September 14, in Hooe Village Hall, 2.30pm. You are invited to just turn up, and you will be made very welcome.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday September 15, 9.30am to noon. The autumn starts with a chance to buy lots of lovely local produce, at local prices, with a wide range of goods and wares on offer. All your favourites will be there, with meats, eggs, pies, cakes, vegetables, plants and, of course, all the non-comestibles including cards, bird houses, quilts, toys. The Pop-up Café will be in situ for all necessary refreshments while you browse and buy and catch up with all the local gossip.

MUSICAL FILM MATINEE: Singing in the Rain, Friday September 21, Memorial Hall. Doors open at 1.30pm with the film starting at 2pm. Entry is free but please book your seat by phoning Jackie or Rose on 892422 or email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com. Tea/coffee and cakes will be served and there will be a raffle. All films in the Community Film Afternoons are hearing loss and Dementia friendly.

MICHAELMAS FAYRE: Sunday September 23, noon to 4pm, based around the Red Lion Pub in Hooe and organised jointly by Ninfield Bonfire Society and Hooe Fundraising Group. As well as games, competitions, produce and craft stalls, there will be a fun dog show, horse and carriage rides and bell ringing. Hopefully the birds of prey will be present, the fluffy rabbits and ferrets too, but not all in the same enclosure. Train rides, live music and Morris Dancers, with tea and cake in the Hall, a barbecue and of course the fabulous Red Lion Pub Grub. If you’d like an outside stall, or more information, call Carol on 07858 555343 or Sarah on 07809 684488. Posters are up around the villages, so put the date on your calendar.

MICHAELMAS EVENING: Sunday September 23 in the Red Lion from 4.30pm to 7pm. Live music with Fire and Ice in the bar, a great way to relax after a fantastic day, chill out and have a good dance to some different songs from the 70’s up to the present day.

BOWLS CLUB: Report from Carole. It’s nearly the end of the season. Friday August 31, match was played at Hailsham and the weather was perfect, score Ninfield 82 Hailsham 71. Sunday saw the Scriven Competition at home where eight teams of three people played from 10.30am until lunchtime when a Ploughman’s Lunch was served. Then more matches throughout the afternoon, after which the winning team and runners up were presented with silver goblets. Winners were Jack Dalton/Rose Groves (V Capt) and Sheila Symes. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the balmy conditions and had a great day. It’s Finals Day on Sunday, keep fingers crossed for the good weather to continue.

EARLY HEADS UP: A request from Betty from the Ninfield Flower Group that you put all their forthcoming dates in your diaries. Monday October 1, Stephen McDonnell will be giving a demonstration entitled A Backward Glance in the Memorial Hall at 7.30pm. Non-members £5 to include refreshments. All flowers used for the displays and demonstrations are raffled off at the end of the evening. Saturday October 13, the Ninfield Flower Group Jumble Sale, in the Memorial Hall. Doors open at 2pm entrance fee 50p. If you’re unable to attend but would like to donate, please call Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com

GALA NIGHT: Saturday October 27, Memorial Hall, a theatrical extravaganza. Doors open at 7.15pm, carriages at midnight. A welcome return for this hilarious evening of black tie, formal, smart attire mixed with a fish and chip supper, cabaret, awards ceremony, charity presentations and disco. There will also be a bar and Grand Raffle, with all profits going to the big refurbishment of the kitchen and toilets. Tickets are on sale in the Lower Street Stores and from me, Sami on 893699, 07970650321 samanthaguard@btinternet.com.at only £13.50 per head or two for £25. This is such great value for money. Book now and give your food order, so you don’t miss out.

REMEMBRANCE EVENT: Sunday November 11. This year is, of course, marking the 100 year anniversary of the end of WW1 and there will be a whole day of events planned in Ninfield. St Mary’s Church will have the morning service as usual, and then from 2pm onwards there will be a procession from the WW1 grave in the churchyard up to the Memorial Hall, where ceremony, displays and performances will mark the centenary. Afternoon tea will also be served and it’s hoped that residents will join the procession, or come straight to the hall to enjoy the whole event, which is free. In the evening, from 6.30pm, Ninfield joins in with a national celebration called the Battle’s Over, and the Beacon on the recreation ground will be lit, with set readings and a bugle playing to mark the end of the day. There are more plans in the making and it’s hoped that many of the societies and groups will join in and help create an unforgettable Centenary Remembrance Day. Please call me for more information, or if you’d like to help.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Joint Parish Eucharist. No service at St Oswald’s.