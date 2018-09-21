Ninfield and Hooe

SINGING: From Singing in the Rain, to Singing in the Pub. It’s the start of a busy weekend and a varied one at that. Happy Birthday Julia. Celebrating a Zero today and having a lovely party tonight. See you there. And then, The Martlett’s barbecue Saturday evening, pray for dry weather and see you there. Then the Gig at the Red Lion on Sunday evening, see you there. So, even though the stamina levels will be somewhat tested again, they say that change is as good as a rest, so each time the events change that means that the internal batteries will naturally recharge. Ok, unlikely but it’s a good concept and one I’m sticking to for the rest of the year.

MUSICAL FILM MATINEE: Today, Friday, Singing in the Rain in the Memorial Hall, doors open at 1.30pm and the film starts at 2pm. A lovely way to spend the afternoon, with a wonderful film, afternoon tea/cakes and a raffle and entry is free. If you haven’t called Rose or Jackie to reserve your seat, don’t worry, there will be plenty of room, so do just come along and enjoy this Community Afternoon event. All films chosen are hearing loss and Dementia friendly.

BLUEGRASS EVENING: Tomorrow, Saturday, Whitetop Mountain Girls, Catsfield Village Hall, doors open at 7.30pm and the show is at 8pm. £12 per person, and the support act is Alive and Kicking, contact Ray or Sheila on 893390 or 07956266534.

MICHAELMAS FAYRE: Sunday, based round the Red Lion Pub in Hooe, this year the event is co-hosted by the Ninfield Bonfire Society and the Hooe Fundraising Group. As well as games, rides, competitions, produce and craft stalls, there will be horse and carriage rides, train rides, birds of prey, bunnies and ferrets. The Morris Dancers and live music, Bell ringing and fabulous food from the hall tea and cakes, barbecue and of course the Red Lion Pub Menu.

MICHAELMAS EVENING: Sunday, 4.30pm to 7pm. Time to chill-out and relax, or have a dance, to the sounds of Fire and Ice, live music from the local duo, with songs that you’ll remember from the 70’s right up to the present day, and some with a bit of a quirk.

COFFEE MORNING: Coffee Morning and Table Sale, Tuesday 10am to noon at the Working Men’s Club. Once again the team will be raising money for St Michaels Hospice, and all donations of bric-a-brac, CD’s and DVD’s are welcome. There will also be a raffle, along with some fantastic company, a good chat with neighbours and friends, and some interesting bits and bobs to rummage through.

JO’S JAMMAS: Friday September 28, Methodist Hall, 7.30pm to 9pm, £5 per head. All are welcome to join this brilliant new singing group. The sessions are open to anyone who just loves to sing, no experience is necessary, garden and shower singers most welcome. Those with past choir knowledge, are just as gratefully received. It’s for the joy and fun of making music together, in many different styles Gospel to Rock, Swing to African Chant, the harmonising and discovery of tunes is the delight that keeps the smiles wide and the laughter flowing. Do go and join the group, you’ll be amazed at how good it makes you feel.

ART SOCIETY: Ninfield and District Art Society Exhibition and Sale of Work, Saturday and Sunday, September 29 and 30, in the Memorial Hall 10am to 5pm. It’s very exciting that this wonderful society are now getting ready to wow everyone again with the scale and standard of their works of art. There was a lot of interest at the Carnival, where the NADAS’ had their own marquee and gave art demonstrations and displays throughout the day and now they are extending an invitation to everyone to come and view their latest works a the two day exhibition in the Memorial Hall. The show is being officially opened on the Saturday by Andy Hamblin, a renowned fine artist who lives locally, and there will be demonstrations throughout the two days by another local artist, Trevor Spinks. There will be refreshments, homemade cakes, a chance to sit and chat and catch up with all the artists, and there will, of course be a raffle. All profits from the two days go towards the ongoing refurbishment of the Memorial Hall. Entry to the exhibition is free and maybe you’ll find that certain something that has been missing from your wall, or even an early Christmas present.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: The lively ladies of HOG had their meeting on the second Friday afternoon in the Village Hall Hooe, from 2.30pm and their musical entertainment booked for the afternoon, unfortunately didn’t turn up. But in true heroic style David Wallis, Edna’s husband, was telephoned and he immediately dashed to the ladies’ rescue. He provided a 45 minute talk covering a small part of his interesting and diverse career in marketing and global travel for some of the worlds leading companies, specialising in the field of Optics. One of David’s anecdotes told of the time when King Idres ruled Libya. At the time, the Army ordered 12,000 marching compasses with Arabic dials, when the King was deposed by General Gadhafi in 1969 the new regime would not recognise the contract, leaving the company with the problem of how to dispose of the stock. David came up with the idea of adjusting the compass dials to point towards Mecca; each compass was adjusted to where it was being sold and it worked like a dream. David also had accidental involvement with the 200 coin operated telescopes installed along the South Coast, installed everywhere except in Bexhill which was afraid that they would be used to look through bedroom windows. Many thanks to David for saving the day with his humorous presentation, at very short notice.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise. Messy Church, Wednesday 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield. 9.30am Parish Eucharist; St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist.

GALA NIGHT: Saturday October 27. Tickets are on sale in the Village Stores and with me, £13.50 per head or two for £25, to include fish and chip supper, cabaret with Deja Revue, awards, presentations, disco raffle, licensed bar, why not get a table together. Book now.