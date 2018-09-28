Ninfield and Hooe

WHAT A SHAME: The weather won and the Michaelmas Fayre had to be cancelled in Hooe last Sunday. So much preparation and plans for big fundraising, but hopefully the bonfire society and Hooe Fundraising Group can find other money-spinning alternatives. There was still the live music gig with Fire and Ice in the Red Lion. We had a fabulous time and, although the audience was a little lacking in volume, the music certainly wasn’t. So, after a busy weekend, there are full weeks ahead and diary entries covering events up to the end of November. Autumn is kicking in, the days are getting shorter and we now dive into October with gay abandon-ish.

JO’S JAMMAS: Tonight, Friday, at the Methodist Hall, 7.30pm to 9pm, £5 per session. The singing group, who have found their voice and the joy of making music and harmonies together, are now rehearsing songs from the WW1 era in readiness for the Remembrance event on Sunday November 11, in the Memorial Hall. Do go and get involved, you’ll be made very welcome. Have a wonderful time singing fantastic tunes in all different styles and genres.

ART EXHIBITION: And Sale of Work tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, 10am to 5pm in the Memorial Hall. Ninfield and District Art Society will be showing their latest art works and will also have local artists giving demonstrations throughout the two days. The exhibition will be officially opened by Andy Hamblin on Saturday, there will be refreshments available, and the chance to chat with the artists and buy that special one-off, original piece. Entry is free but there will be a raffle, and all profits from the event will go to the refurbishment fund for the Hall.

BOWLS CLUB: Coffee Morning in aid of the Macmillan campaign. Ninfield Bowls Club are holding their Coffee Morning in the clubhouse tomorrow, Saturday, from 10.30am. Carole hopes that there will be a huge turnout as it’s a cause that she and many of her friends have raised money for and worked for over many years, so do go and support our local Bowls Club in their fundraising event.

FLOWER GROUP: Monday in the Memorial Hall, 7.30pm, the members welcome the very talented Stephen McDonnell with his demonstration entitled A Backward Glance. Non-members are welcome at a small charge of £5 to include refreshments. All flowers used in the arrangements are raffled off at the end of the evening. The famous N.FG Jumble Sale is on Saturday October 13, doors open at 2pm, entrance fee 50p. Lots of bargains If you would like to donate items and are unable to attend, please telephone Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: Thursday October 4 Methodist Hall, 7pm Planning Meeting, 7.15pm Full Council Meeting. This is the time to find out all the latest details and updates on the Wealden Local Plan, and the imminent applications for development in the village. There are three sites that will be live, one going for Full Planning, Ingrams and the 55 houses already discussed; and two for Outline, including a site behind Manchester Road, 85 houses. As I always say please come to the meetings and find out first hand what exactly is going on, have your say, ask questions, and get involved. It is likely that there will be a full agenda with updates on the school’s new classroom building, as well as information on forthcoming village events. If you’d like to become a parish councillor, or be part of a working group that supports the council, please either come to the meeting, or email the Clerk to the Council at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com

BOOK EXCHANGE CAFE: Friday October 5, 10am to noon. Following the success of the first session of this new initiative, the decision to continue was an easy one, so it’s confirmed that they will be on the first Friday of each month, October 5, November 2, December 7. Do call into the Methodist Hall to browse/exchange books for 50p and enjoy a cuppa with biscuits or cake and, of course a natter. For further information email dj_swales@hotmail.com

COMMUNITY FILM AFTERNOON: Jackie and Rose would like to say how thrilled they were with the turnout for the film last Friday afternoon, September 21, which was Singing in the Rain (appropriate title for the weather). About 40 people enjoyed the film, tea and biscuits, the raffle and the catching up conversation and some have already signed up for the next Community Film Afternoon, on Friday November 30 to see White Christmas. The afternoons are free and all films are hearing loss and Dementia friendly. If you’d like more information on these quarterly events, which are supported by Wealden Dementia Action Alliance and Ninfield Carnival Assoc., please email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com or call 892422

BOWLS CLUB: The last report. Thanks Carol for all your fabulous reports over the season, enjoy a bit of a break now. The last Rother League match of the season was last Wednesday, at Gullivers and on a beautiful, sunny afternoon Ninfield won 69-67. The Ninfield team came fifth out of the nine clubs in the league this year. Brenda Haffenden beat Jackie Richards in the Ladies Singles in the finals a couple of weeks ago and president of the club, Rene Baker, presented the trophies. Well done to all the members and players in Ninfield Bowls Club and thanks for your news and updates through the summer. Please keep us informed of all the winter events.

CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: The AGM is on Wednesday October 10, 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club. Posters are up around the village and, as it says in large black type, if you want the Carnival to happen in the village in 2019, please come to the meeting and join the committee or it will die. New people, new ideas, new enthusiasm, all needed to keep this fantastic tradition alive, vibrant and relevant. Call me for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am The Harvest Celebration with Ninfield Scouts. Macmillan Coffee Morning today, Friday.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Joint Parish Eucharist. No service in Hooe.

GALA NIGHT: Saturday October 27, 7.30pm to midnight. Fish and chips, cabaret, awards, disco, raffle and bar. £13.50 per head or two for £25 all inclusive.

HALLOWEEN PARADE: Saturday November 3, 4pm at Sparkes Pavilion. Trick or Treating round the village, Spooky Walk to the party in the Tin Hut Dungeons. Finish 6.30pm. Adults Halloween Party in the Tin from 7pm.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Sunday November 11, Church Service in St Mary’s, bells ring out, procession to Memorial Hall 2pm, presentation in the Hall from 3pm and afternoon tea. Battle’s Over Beacon Lighting at the Rec from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

HOME-MADE FAYRE: Saturday November 24, Memorial Hall.