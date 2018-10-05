Ninfield and Hooe

QUICK TIME OUT: The weekends get absolutely packed for the forthcoming few weeks, with wonderful village events and gatherings and I can guarantee that there will not be that much time for relaxation. From Dinner Party Cook-Offs, to the Bonfire and Fireworks Night and then, the Village Gala Night, more details below, and then November starts with the Village Halloween Parade and Party, and Commemorates WW1 centenary with Remembrance events on Sunday November 11. Then has the wonderful Home-made Fayre to put the icing the cake. Meetings and diary entries to follow, then full details of all these weekend wonders will be listed.

AGM: Ninfield Carnival Association AGM, Wednesday at 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club. There are posters up around the village and the message is clear; if you want the Carnival to happen next year, then please come to the meeting and get involved. New people, new ideas, new enthusiasm is needed to create a village carnival weekend that’s family-friendly, relevant and original and, seeing the announcement last week that there will be a new 60’s weekend event happening in Bexhill to clash with our usual carnival dates, there will have to be a lot of thinking, debate and discussion as to how Ninfield proceeds. I’ve been on the committee for 13 years, with the last six as chairman. Robin (the OH) has been serving on the committee for nearly 20 years, as have Andy and Kitty. Some current members are newer, but have many other commitments so, at this AGM there will be a lot of change with some officers and committee members taking a step back. So, time for the next generation to step forward. It’s great to create things for people to enjoy, the meetings are fun, the Tin Hut very welcoming with a lovely fire and a very reasonably priced drink. See you on October 10 at 8.30pm and lets re-invent the carnival.

JO’S JAMMAS: Friday October 12, 7.30pm to 9pm in the Methodist Hall. Session £5 and refreshments are available. Do go and join this fabulous group of singers, who are finding their voices, loving their harmonies and enjoying trying out all different styles and genres of music. No experience is necessary. Garden and shower singers welcome. Jo will encourage you to let yourself go and have fun singing purely for the joy of it all. I promise you, you won’t believe how good it makes you feel.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: Friday October 12, 2.30pm in Hooe Village Hall the next meeting of the lively ladies and all new members are welcome. If you fancy joining in with some fun loving, like-minded ladies, do turn up at 2.30pm. Afternoon tea is always on the agenda.

HOOE COFFEE MORNING: Saturday October 13, in Hooe Village Hall the regular second Saturday get together, with the chance to meet up with friends and neighbours and catch up on all the latest news. Funds are being raised for the New Hall project, and all offers of help are welcomed.

FREE TEA AND CAKE: Saturday October 13 from 2pm to 4pm in the Methodist Hall, Church lane, Ninfield. This event follows on from last year’s Coffee and a Danish when people gathered and nattered about ‘the good, the not so good and the let’s make this better’ aspects of living in Ninfield. From last year’s event, the singing group Jo’s Jammas was formed, and also Men’s Sheds, plus other initiatives that are being investigated! If you run a group and would like to share more about it, or would like to find out more about what’s happening in the village, or can suggest something new, then please just turn up and enjoy a free cuppa with cake.

JUMBLE SALE: Ninfield Flower Group Jumble Sale, Saturday October 13, doors open at 2pm, entry 50p. Lots of bargains. If you’d like to donate items and are unable to attend, please call Jennifer Collett on 892878 to arrange pick up.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Ninfield Horticultural Society AGM, Monday October 15, 7.30pm Memorial Hall. This is the start of the new season, and after the official AGM bit, the Horti welcomes Kim Parks with his photos and comments on the local wildlife etc. The evening also is the time for membership renewal, or new joiners, at £4 for the year it’s an absolute snip. Do go along, it’s a most enjoyable evening. Call Rose on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for more information on all next year’s shows and events.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Many thanks to Rod Ffoulkes for his continual care, attention and necessary updates on all the latest scams. It’s so helpful that Rod passes on these reports to help everyone deal with the nuisances and worries that seem to plague us all nowadays. He has sent me the latest report on distraction burglaries. Details from the Police that should be passed on to as many people as possible. It’s too long for this column but please, if you have concerns, please email Rod at loftus9me@gmail.com or call him on 893635 and he will send you the report. Thank you again Rod, your work with the NHW is invaluable.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Family Café Worship, with breakfast.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, Ninfield St Mary’s, 9.30am Parish Eucharist. Hooe St Oswald’s, 11am Family Service.

BONFIRE NIGHT: Saturday October 20, Ninfield Bonfire and Fireworks Night annual torchlit procession to the recreation ground. All timings are approximate, there will be a leaflet delivered to every household with all details and contact numbers. If anyone has animals and would like expert veterinary advice, please email ninfieldbonfire@gmail.com

GALA NIGHT: Saturday October 27, Village Gala Night in Ninfield Memorial Hall. Doors open at 7pm, carriages at midnight. Fish and chips, cabaret with Deja Revue, village awards, charity presentations, Grand Raffle, disco and licensed bar. All profits go to the Memorial Hall Refurbishment fund for the next phase of disabled toilet and new kitchens. Tickets are £13.50 each or two for £25. Why not get a table together. Tickets available from me or the Lower Street Stores, as well as the voting slips for the village award and Roger Kent Memorial Award. Dress code for the evening is formal/smart and everyone is welcome to this fabulous evening of fun and entertainment.

HALLOWEEN PARADE: Saturday November 3, Halloween Parade and Party. Starting at Sparke Pavilion 4.15pm, there will be teams Trick or Treating around the village and then re-gathering at Molly’s Corner, near the Lower Street Stores. A Spooky Walk across the field to the Tin Hut Dungeons and then the party starts. Food, fun and fantastic dancing. Finish at 6.30pm. The evening sees the adults venture out in Ghoulish Garb, and carrying the party on.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Sunday November 11, Morning Service, afternoon performance/presentation, evening Battles Over. Full details next week.