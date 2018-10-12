Ninfield and Hooe

ST LUKE’S LITTLE SUMMER: October 14, and the week either side of this date are commonly known as St Luke’s Little Summer and, as the name suggests, this is the time when a heatwave, or Indian Summer, can kick in and take hold. But similarly, its also the time when the weather can turn very bleak and nasty, hence the famous Michael Fish Hurricane of 1987 that hit the UK around this date. So, a time for extremes and, looking at the forecast, I think we’ll get a bit of both worlds, just to make sure everyone’s tastes are met. Hopefully all will be calm by October 20, when Ninfield Bonfire and Fireworks Night is planned to take place on the recreation ground. Last year it was wind, rain and a resulting postponement to the Sunday evening when all thankfully came together beautifully and a fabulous time was had by all. So, fingers crossed, and more details of this wonderful Ninfield event later in the column.

JOE’S JAMMAS: Tonight, Friday, in the Methodist Hall from 7.30pm to 9pm, £5 for the session. Time for all wannabe singers to go and join the group, find your voices, tune in and have some fun. There are many different styles and genres of music and chant, from Swing to Soul, Choral to Jazz and everything in between. Plus, the Jammas are rehearsing songs from the WW1 era, in readiness for the Remembrance Day event in the Memorial Hall. It’s so good for the soul, so uplifting to have a big sing. You won’t believe how fab you’ll feel afterwards. Go on, have a go.

COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow, Saturday, Hooe Coffee Morning in the village hall. The regular second Saturday get together when you can catch up over a cuppa , have a good natter and find out exactly how things are progressing on the fundraising front.

FREE TEA AND CAKE: Tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm to 4pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. This event follows on from the Coffee and a Danish morning last year when so many residents popped in for a chat, and gave ideas on things that they’d like to see in the village. The singing group, Jo’s Jammas, was formed on the back of this, as was Men’s Sheds and the Book Exchange. It’s hoped that more initiatives will be discussed, decided and developed. If you run a group and want to share more information, or just fancy an afternoon of chat and cake, please just turn up at 2pm.

JUMBLE SALE: The infamous Ninfield Flower Group Sale starts at 2pm tomorrow, Saturday, with donations being brought up in the morning. Entry is only 50p. Refreshments will be available and there promises to be lots of bargains.

AGM: Ninfield Horticultural Society AGM is on Monday, 7.30pm in Ninfield Memorial Hall. It’s the start of the new season and time to renew membership. Also, new members are very welcome to come, join and enjoy all the benefits of this fantastic society at only £4 for the year, it’s a snip. After the official bit, the group will be entertained by Kim Parks with his photos and comments on local wildlife etc. Do go along, it’s a great evening. Call Rose on 892422 or email rose.franks1@ btinternet.com for further information on all shows, meetings and events.

LOCAL HISTORY: Ninfield Local History Group meet on Thursday, 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall. The next meeting will have a Royal visitor, Henry VIII (Tony Harris), who will make a very welcome return and present another fabulous evening’s entertainment for members, and non-members, to enjoy. Also, every Monday morning from 10am to noon the Resource Centre and Archives are open at Sparke Pavilion for all to go and look at some local history, shown in documents and photos that have been donated, gathered and researched. There is currently a display on Women’s Suffrage to mark the 100 year anniversary on Votes for Women. The NLHG new book, Ninfield in the Nineties by Alfred Ridel, is on sale. It’s fully illustrated and a joint project with Ninfield Parish Council. The book is available direct from the history group, the Village Stores and at the Saturday Village Markets, where representatives from the group will also be able to renew memberships and can show you the 2019 calendar that they have created for sale. For any further information, please contact John Cheshire on 892248.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday October 20, 9.30am to noon, Village Market at the Memorial Hall. This brilliant regular market is getting bigger and better every month. each time there are stalls with a lovely range of local foods and produce, including meats, eggs, vegetables, pies, cakes, juices, preserves and non-comestibles like cards, quilts, bird houses and games. Refreshments are available at the Pop Up Café and it’s the perfect time to meet up, catch up and buy up all those wonderful goodies you’ll need for bonfire weekend. Call Chris Hutchinson for more information or to have a stall on 893388.

EVENING: Saturday October 20 it’s Bonfire and Fireworks Night. Timings are approximate, but at 6pm societies gather in Church Lane; 6.30pm procession starts led by Ninfield Bonfire Society and Drummers; bonfire lit once the procession gets onto the Rec. Then at 7.15pm Grand Firework Display. There will be a tea tent on the Rec with hot and cold drinks, cakes and sweets and the barbecue will be in full swing with burgers and sausages. On sale will be all bonfire merchandise and glow sticks. At the Blacksmiths Inn they are preparing for their first event and will have outside food sales for people to enjoy in the car park. If you have animals, or know someone who needs help and advice with horses, please email the society for professional veterinary advice ninfieldbonfire@gmail.com. Next meeting is Wednesday October 17 in the Working Men’s Club 8pm. If you’d like to process with the society on October 20, you have to be a member, so why not go and join.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Communion with Rev Peggy Heim.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, Ninfield St Mary’s, 9.30am Parish Eucharist, Harvest. Hooe St Oswald’s, 11am Parish Eucharist, Harvest.

GALA NIGHT: Saturday October 27, Memorial Hall, doors open at 7pm, carriages at midnight. Fish and chips, cabaret with Deja Revue, awards, charity presentations, Grand Raffle, disco, licensed bar. All profits to the Memorial Hall refurbishment fund. Tickets £13.50 each or two for £25. Dress code, formal/smart. Why not get a table together. Tickets from me or Ninfield Village Stores, Lower Street. Awards voting slips to be in by Friday October 19. Please support this fabulous village extravaganza.