Ninfield and Hooe

BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Ninfield Bonfire and Fireworks Night, with a torchlit procession of local bonfire societies led by the home team and their banner, plus their drummers. All lining up in Church Lane from 6pm, setting off approx 6.30pm, back to the recreation round for 7pm, lighting the bonfire and shouting the chant, then the fabulous fireworks display from 7.15pm. All times are approximate, but there will be loud bangs from 6pm onwards so if you have animals, or know someone who would like advice, please email ninfieldbonfire @gmail.com for professional support. The Blacksmiths Inn will be getting involved, if you remember last year the pub was closed, and the OH and I, on behalf of the Carnival Committee, did an outside bar to help out in the car park. But, the new landlord, with his reputation for good food and good wine, will be selling suitable hot snacks out front for all to enjoy. There will be bonfire society’s barbecue on the Rec, the tea tent also selling hot soup, the merchandise stands and of course a lot of rattling buckets for you to put your loose change in. Keep praying for good weather, Storm Brian last year gave everyone a complete nightmare.

VILLAGE MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, in the Memorial Hall, 9.30am to midday. The regular monthly event that is getting bigger and better every time. All your favourite stalls and stands providing good local produce and foods at very reasonable local prices. Meats, vegetables, pies, eggs, cakes, preserves, juices, and non-comestibles including cards, knits, quilts, bird-houses, books and games and jewellery, also the Ninfield Local History Group book, Ninfield in the Nineties, plus their 2019 calendar will be available to purchase. There is so much to browse and buy. The Pop Up Café will be in situ, which allows everyone time to have refreshments and a natter and catch up with all the local news, and I will be there selling tickets for the Gala Night (see below) so do make sure you get up to the Memorial Hall and take advantage of all the fantastic things on offer.

JO’S JAMMAS: Friday October 26 in the Methodist Hall from 7.30pm to 9pm, £5 for the session. The group are really enjoying finding their new harmonies and descants, and are putting together some songs from the WW1 era, in readiness for Remembrance Afternoon (see below). It doesn’t matter if you haven’t sung before, or only in the garden or shower, you will be made very welcome and Jo will be able to bring out your hidden Sinatra, Simone or JayZ. The joy of singing is so beneficial, I can’t tell you just how good it makes you feel, so pop along, you’ll have a wonderful evening.

GALA NIGHT: Saturday October 27 in the Memorial Hall, doors open at 7pm, carriages at midnight. Tickets are £13.50 each or two for £25, to include fish and chip supper (or chicken, sausage, veg burger, please put your order in on purchase). Cabaret with Deja Revue, another fabulous Revue show from the professional cast, that’ll be full of music and comedy sketches for all to enjoy. Awards Ceremony, presentation of the Village Award for the Unsung Hero and the Roger Kent Memorial Award for a group, society or personal achievement that should be celebrated. Charity Presentation. Carnival cheque for £2,500 to Canine Partners represented by Fiona Bower. Grand Raffle, fantastic prizes and all profits to the Memorial Hall refurbishment second phase, new kitchen and toilets. Dan and the Internation Music and Sound will finish the evening with a wonderful Sound and Light show, and all your favourite dance tracks. The licensed bar is being run by the Carnival Committee, good beer, lovely wines and of course, Fizzy. So, great value. Or, just get a ticket and join up with some lovely people, it’s a really superb evening and dress code is formal/smart. Call me or pop into the Village Stores in Lower Street.

FREE TEA AND CAKE: From Jackie Langley: Although not as well attended as the Coffee and a Danish morning last year, a good number of people came on this un-seasonably warm afternoon to enjoy tea, delicious cakes and to talk about the latest happenings in the village. One idea we hope to take forward is to start health walks around the village. A small group, now calling ourselves Health and Wellbeing Group will meet to discuss this and other ideas that emerge.

HOOE OPEN GROUP: From Edna Wallis: The HOGS held their monthly meeting last Friday afternoon in the village hall, with a good attendance, to hear the presentation by Colin Kevey on the development of the Air Ambulance Service. The talk covered the history of the country-wide service and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Service Trust, which was founded by Kate Chivers in 1989 and is now based in Marden, near Maidstone. From Marden any part of the three counties can be reached within 20 minutes, flying at 150mph and, although the Trust does not own it’s helicopters, it has a favourable leasing arrangement for it’s two Agusta Westland 169 machines, plus a spare if there is mechanical breakdown. The HOGS thanked the speaker, presenting him with a sizeable donation, and members also gave personal contributions. After tea, biscuits and a raffle, the afternoon came to a successful close, with the next meeting being on Friday November 9, 2.30pm in Hooe Village Hall. Do just come along and join the lively ladies of Hooe. Call Edna on 842591.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Revd Tricia Williams. Tuesday, Methodist Hall 7pm, Talking Point, topical news from a Christian perspective. Revd. Derek Brice will lead group discussion, addressing the issue of debt. Elaine Lee, a specialist advisor, will also be on hand to share experiences and give advice.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield, Family Eucharist: St Oswald’s Hooe Parish Eucharist.

HALLOWEEN PARADE: Saturday November 3, 4pm meet Sparke Pavilion, 4.15pm Trick/Treat Teams, 5.15pm Spooky Walk to the Tin Hut Dungeons, Fancy Dress Competition, food, fun, Fangtastic Party until 7pm. Adults party from 7.30pm. See posters and social media ads for details.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Sunday November 11, Morning Church Service at St Mary’s. Afternoon, 1.50pm gather at the WW1 grave in St Mary’s, 2pm process to the Memorial Hall, 2.30pm flags, colours and drum presented, wreaths laid, 3pm to 3.45pm performance and presentations, afternoon tea, 5pm clear. Battle’s Over the Nation’s Tribute, Recreation Ground 6.30pm, Beacon Lighting 7pm. See posters, ads, social media etc.