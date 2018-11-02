Ninfield and Hooe

WOW: Oh I do love it when a plan comes together and, even though there were a lot of different, challenging elements and therefore lots of different levels of stress, the Gala Night last Saturday went stupendously well, with 100 people thoroughly enjoying the food, the Cabaret, the company and the dancing. Thanks go to Andy at Louis Fish Bar in Sea Road for fabulous fish and chips, cooked beautifully and delivered hot and on time, also to Robin, Debs and Julia for sterling work behind the bar and serving out. As well as a large village turnout there were people there from as far afield as Arundel and Norwich and everyone warmly appreciated the winners of the Ninfield Village Awards Ian Moffat, Rod Foulkes and Lee Boyce, with the Village Society taking the Roger Kent Memorial Trophy. The cabaret was a full music and comedy revue show from Brighton based professional company, Deja Revue. The 50 minute mixture of topical and old favourite songs and sketches was received with much laughter and loud applause, with special mention of Musical Director, Monseigneur Jerome Lloyd’s hilarious song about a certain Mrs Beamish. This caused much hooting of laughter from Rev Paul and the team from St Mary’s. All in all, it was a night to remember and was certainly worthy of it’s Weekend Wonder status.

HALLOWEEN PARADE: The Annual Halloween Parade tomorrow, Saturday, Sparke Pavilion, meet at 4pm. Yes, it’s my 15th year of doing this. I first created it in the early Ninfield Youth Forum Days and it has, each year since, become more and more of an event. Firstly, all the participants, young and older alike, will make up teams and take different areas of the village as their Trick or Treat targets. Then at 5pm all will re-gather at Molly’s Corner (opposite the Shop) and at 5.15pm take the Spooky Walk across the field to the Tin Hut. This is where the Undead Walk in the dark dungeons and Grand Witch Marj will be on hand to judge the Fancy Dress competition. The decorations are extraordinary and everyone will be amazed and terrified at the weirdly wonderful wizards caves. Fang-tastic food will be served, sweets shared, dancing and games. All the fun will go on till 6.30pm to 7pm and all for no charge. There will be donation buckets for collecting any loose change throughout the parade and party, all for the YF event. So, lets pray for dry weather and see if we can beat the numbers of last year. I think it was over 80 eerily dressed eventers that took part. There’s a challenge.

FLOWER GROUP: Monday, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, Workshop by Lynn Carte.

FABULOUS FRIDAYS: There are things happening on Fridays in Ninfield that need a mention. There are the Crafting Mornings in the Memorial Hall every week at 10.30am to 12.30pm, where you can pop in for a natter, make something, have tea and enjoy a little catch up. There’s the Book Exchange today, Friday, in the Methodist Hall, when you can have a cuppa and find a new book to relax with. Jo’s Jammas fortnightly, with the next session being on November 9, 7.30pm to 9pm in the Methodist Hall. If you want to try the alternate fortnightly activity there’s a Burlesque Dance Class in the Memorial Hall at 7pm today, Friday. On Friday November 9the HOGs meet in Hooe Village Hall, 2.30pm and on Friday November 16, the 1st Ninfield Scouts have their AGM and Race Night at the Memorial Hall. The next Community Afternoon Film Musical Matinee, White Christmas, is on Friday November 30, 1.30pm in the Memorial Hall. So, there are lots of ways to enjoy the end of the working week. Do look at the parish magazine for all details and I’ll keep you informed as things come up.

COFFEE MORNING: Saturday November 10, Hooe Coffee Morning 10.30am. The regular second Saturday catch up over a cuppa, to find out how all the fundraising is going and what else is happening within the village.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Sunday November 11. This will be another of the Weekend Wonders, purely because there is a packed agenda for the centenary commemoration of WW1, both in Ninfield and Hooe. It’s likely that not everyone can make all of the events planned for the day, but there should be something for everyone to take part in. Rev Paul Frostick is starting the day with his Morning Service at 10.30am in St Mary’s Church Ninfield, which will be combined with St Oswald’s congregation and also the Methodist Church. Then at 1.50pm there will be a gathering at the WW1 grave in St Mary’s Churchyard, followed by a procession to the Memorial Hall with Paul and the 1st Ninfield Scouts leading anyone who would like to join and walk to the hall. Doors open in the hall at 2pm for those who would prefer not to process,and within the hall there will be a poppy tribute from the flower group and Roll of Honour display from Ninfield Local History Group. After the drum, Union flag and Colours have been presented, the wreaths laid and a few words from Rev Paul to mark the commemoration, there will be a short performance/presentation by The WW1 Chaplain, the Scouts, songs from Jo’s Jammas, poem from Rev Tricia Williams, letters with Sami and David, finishing with A Vow to Thee My Country and the National Anthem. Afternoon tea will be served, with the chance to relax and reflect with neighbours and friends, to finish by 5pm. The evening sees Ninfield and Hooe both taking on the Nation’s Tribute with The Battles Over, a short reading, bugle playing of the Last Post, and the Lighting of the Beacon at 7pm. Please see all the notices up around the villages, come and join us to Remember 1918 in 2018.

HOME-MADE FAYRE: Saturday November 24, Home-made Fayre, Memorial Hall 10am to 3pm. This fantastic Fayre returns with wonderful, local crafts and makes for those special one-off gifts. The Pop Up Café will be in situ for light lunches and refreshments while you buy.

CONCERT: Handel’s The Messiah St Oswald’s Church, 6.30pm with Grace Constable, Emily Stevenson, Garry Marriott, Michael White and the Occasional Consort directed by Anne Whiteman, accompanied on the organ by Nigel Howard, November 24. Tickets £15 to include interval refreshments call Janet Pattison 845087, or email jandspattison@btinternet.com or grace90gcx@gmail.com Cheques payable to Parochial Church Council Hooe.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Family Café Worship with breakfast.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist, St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Family Service.