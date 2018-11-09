Ninfield and Hooe

A RECORD HALLOWEEN: At Sparke Pavilion last Saturday, there was a Fangtastic turnout of nearly 100 children and parents, all ghoulishly dressed, sweet buckets in hands, and ready to enjoy the Trick-or-Treating around the village. As the sun set, everyone gathered at the edge of the big field, preparing to make the spooky walk across to the hole -in-the-hedge, and the Tin Hut dudgeons. A Scary Scarecrow pointed the way, and with shadows lengthening, everyone crept along the track, flash lights bobbing, parents jumping in fright and children giggling. The decor in the Tin Hut was amazing; the ladies had excelled themselves. Huge thanks to Grand Witch Marj for judging a very difficult fancy dress competition, and to Julia for organizing the food. After the games had started, the hot dogs, chips then cakes and sweets fed the excited participants, there was dancing and balloon bobbing until it was time to go back home. It was so great to hear that the parents looked forward to the event as much as the little ones; one Mum said ‘I’ve been telling my sister, who lives near London, what happens here and she’s so envious. And we’ve been counting the sleeps this week, we’re so excited.’ Well, that’s just brilliant, the 15th year was again worth the effort, and so I think Saturday’s Halloween parade definitely deserved it’s place as yet another Weekend Wonder.

TOMMy HAS ARRIVED: On Sunday last, November 4, we were thrilled to place our statue from the There But Not There company, in it’s temporary position on the recreation ground, near the Beacon. After the commemorations next Sunday, Tommy will go to the balcony at Sparke Pavilion, and keep watch. Thank you so much to the societies so far who have donated £50 to the costs, and to the parish council for granting the balance. Tommy looks magnificent, and we’re proud to have him in Ninfield.

HOOE COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to noon, in Hooe Village Hall. A chance to get together and catch up with events, and find out how the fundraising for the new hall is going.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: On Sunday both Ninfield and Hooe will be marking the Centenary of the end of World War 1 with church services (see times at the end of the column) and with the Battles Over tribute, from 6.30pm, with short readings, The Last Post, and lighting their respective Beacons at 7pm, as part of the national initiative. Ninfield will also be presenting an Afternoon of Remembrance, starting at 1.50pm with a gathering at the WW1 grave in St Mary’s Church, followed by a procession to the Memorial Hall, which everyone is invited to join. Doors open at the hall at 2pm for those who prefer not to process and, after the colours, union flag and drum have been presented, wreaths lain at the Rolls of Honour, and the Act of Remembrance marked by Rev Paul Frostick there will be a performance of poems, songs, a Flanders presentation, the WW1 Chaplain and other surprises, followed by afternoon tea and cakes. There are posters up for all times and details and it’s hoped that there is something throughout the day and evening for everyone to appreciate and enjoy. The whole event is free, all inclusive and for the benefit of all to come together to reflect and Remember.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Meet on Thursday, 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. There will be a talk entitled Transport for the Masses given by Ian Gledhill. The NLHG will be participating in the Remembrance event, showing photos of people with local connections who fought in WW1.

CHARITY RACE NIGHT: 1st Ninfield Scouts Explorers AGM, Grand Raffle and Race Night at Catsfield Village Hall, Friday November 16 from 6.15pm. All welcome, no tickets required but call 07970559226 or 07967116972 to book your place. Refreshments, hot dogs and snacks will be available to purchase.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Monday November 19, 7.30pm, Memorial Hall. Speaker John Dowling talking about the history of Bexhill Highwoods. Everyone welcome.

HOMEMADE FAYRE: Saturday November 24, from 10am to 3pm Ninfield Memorial Hall. This lovely event returns, and promises to be even bigger and better than before. Lots of fabulous stalls with extraordinary makes, including ceramics, wood, glass, teddy bears, cakes, preserves, photography, art, quilts. There will be so much to browse and buy from. The Pop-Up Café will be in situ, for yummy refreshments and light lunches, so why not spend some time having a leisurely look for that perfect present, a special one-off gift for the someone who has everything.

HANDEL’S THE MESSIAH: Saturday November 24, 6.30pm at St Oswald’s Church, Hooe. A stunning performance with Grace Constable, Emily Steventon, Michael White, Garry Marriott, accompanied by Nigel Howard and directed by Anne Whiteman. Tickets are £15 per head to include interval refreshment available from Janet Pattisson 01424 845087 email jandspattisson@btinternet.com

COMMUNITY FILM: Musical Matinee, White Christmas, Friday November 30, Ninfield Memorial Hall, doors open at 1.30pm with the film starting at 2pm. Entry is free, but please call or email to book your seats. There will be tea, coffee and cake and a raffle with the chance for a natter with friends, neighbours and visitors. All films shown are hearing loss and dementia friendly and at the last film matinee, Singing in the Rain, over 40 people enjoyed a wonderful afternoon. There are 30 booked already, so why not indulge yourselves in an afternoon of pre-Christmas jollity and nostalgia. Call Jackie or Rose on 01424 892422 or email Jackie.langley1@btinternet.com

DECEMBER DELIGHTS: Just to make sure that everyone has the chance to put dates in their diaries. The Carol Concert at the Memorial Hall will be on Tuesday December 11, doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm, with the Hooe Silver Band, The Ninfield School Singers, a fantastic raffle, mulled wine, the Pop-Up Bar and lots of festive fun on offer. Entrance £3. The Christmas Market follows on Wednesday December 12, in the Memorial Hall again. This festive version of the regular monthly markets is held in the evening for maximum effect, 6pm to 9pm. Wonderful stalls and stands selling everything you might think of, need and desire plus entertainment from the Hooe Hand Bell Ringers. There will be a grand raffle, and Christmas refreshments and the Pop-Up Bar will again be available to drain. Call Chris Hutchinson on 01424 893388 for more information or to book a stall. CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Remembrance Day Service at St Mary’s Ninfield 10.30am, Parish Eucharist combined with the Methodist Church. St Oswald’s Hooe, 10.30am Parish Eucharist Remembrance Day.

KEEP IN TOUCH: There are still lots of events, meetings and social gatherings happening over the weeks leading up to Christmas. Please get any details, plus stories, reviews, anecdotes etc to me by 6pm on Monday evenings.