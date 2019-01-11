Ninfield and Hooe

NOSE TO THE GRINDSTONE: It doesn’t take long to get back into the swing of things after the festive period, or back into the habit of trying to fit 30 hours into a 24 hour day. All grand thoughts of taking more time out, not getting stressed and more haste less speed, were excellent in theory and resolutely embraced in the lengthening shadows of New Years Eve, but have since, in the last week, whipped and whizzed their way westwards with a wicked, sardonic sideways glance. So, everything normal.

HOOE COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow, Saturday, Hooe Coffee Morning and Book Exchange 10am to midday at the village hall. The regular second Saturday slot returns, with everyone invited to pop in for a cuppa, exchange some books and find out all the latest information on the ongoing fundraising for the New Hall Project.

LOCAL HISTORY: On Thursday Ninfield Local History Group meet at the Methodist Hall in Church Lane at 7.30pm. This meeting will see Ian Everest as the guest speaker giving a talk about the Newhaven Fort. The Archive Centre in Sparke Pavilion has now re-opened on Monday mornings from 10am to midday and members welcome anyone who would like to know more about their family’s, or general local history. Also, there are still calendars for 2019 available which have old photos of Ninfield and it’s groups and sports teams depicted throughout, and the latest revised publication of Ninfield in the Nineties can be purchased. Don’t forget, the latest newsletter can be found on the NLHG website http:/ninfieldhistorygroup.org/

BEETLE DRIVE: Saturday January 19, Hooe Beetle Drive at the village hall. Please arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There will be a soup and bread supper, a raffle and you are asked to take your own drinks and glasses. Contact Sally Durman on 893007 or at hooepc2@btinternet.com to book your place, and the cost will be £5 on the door.

NEARLY NEW SALE: Saturday January 19, Nearly New Clothes Sale and Fashion Show in Ninfield Memorial Hall. Shopping from 6pm till 9pm. Come and join us for an evening of fashion and fun, and shopping at charity shop prices. Making the most of nearly new clothing, recycling unwanted garments, grabbing a bargain and raising funds for the hall. Everyone is welcome. We are hoping to have a wide range of items on offer, including ladies fashions, short coats, evening wear, shoes, handbags, hats, and gentleman’s jackets, children’s items and some special vintage and designer pieces. The Pop Up Bar will be open throughout the evening, as well as light refreshments, nibbles and canapes. There will be a short catwalk show, with nearly new items being shown from 7.30pm, and the evening will boast the appearance of a very special guest. Renowned Norman Hartnell Model Barbara Wimbush, who appeared on many magazine covers in Hartnell’s distinctive designer wear will be in situ with a display of photos, books, designs and gowns from her time with the Royal designer; and she will be very happy to chat about those heady days of high fashion. So, please come and support this one-off fundraising event. A fabulous evening of fun, frocks, fashion, and bargains galore. All money raised in the sales will go to the Memorial Hall Refurb Funds. Call Veronica on 01424 893638 or me, Sami, on 07970650321 if you’d like to donate any items, need them to be picked up, or can donate a clothes rail for the evening.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Monday January 21, Ninfield Horticultural Society meet in the Memorial Hall at 7.30pm. The first meeting of the year sees guest speaker Dr Mick Lynn giving his talk on Bees and how we can encourage them into our gardens. For more information on all meetings, events and shows call Rose Franks on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com

EARLY HEADS UP: February will have the first parish council public full council meeting of the year, on Thursday February 6 in the Methodist Hall, 7.15pm. Everyone is encouraged to attend. Updates will be given on the latest planning applications, all public comments on Ingrams Green will have been submitted by January 14, plus there will be more information on the Wealden Local Plan and proposed builds in fields behind Church Path. District Councillor, Pam Doodes will be on hand to answer any questions you may have on this, or any other topics. As always, it’s vital that everyone knows first-hand exactly what is happening in their village, so please do put this date, and every first Thursday, in your diaries. On Saturday February 16 it’s the restart of the Ninfield Village Markets, 9.30am to 12.30pm in the Memorial Hall. 2018 saw a real surge in enthusiasm for these fabulous, friendly farmers markets and each one got bigger and better. People are having a great time buying local produce at reasonable prices, while meeting up with friends and neighbours, having a snack in the Pop Up Cafe and enjoying a good old catch up. All your favourite stalls are due to be at the market and new stallholders are always welcome too. Call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 for more information, a list of dates for the markets or to book a stall.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 10.30am Methodist Church Service of Worship and Praise with Revd. Dick Dengate. Messy Church in Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday January 30, 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield Joint Parish Eucharist; no service in Hooe.

AND FINALLY: On Wednesday February 6, at the Working Men’s Club, 8.30pm, there will be a meeting for anyone who wants to belong to, or join in with the Ninfield Carnival Association. This is not the usual second Wednesday slot, so please put this special date in your diaries. The hope is that there will be enough keen participants to put an event on for the village, on the second weekend in July as normal. Information will be on hand re the exciting Bexhill event also proposed for that time, The 60’s Revolution, as well as discussions over possible ideas for the Friday and Saturday night entertainments and to decide which charity to support for the year. If you have an interest in making fun things happen in the village and would like to get involved, please either turn up at 8.30pm in the Tin Hut on February 6, or call me on 893699, or text 07970650321 or email samanthaguard@btinternet.com