Ninfield and Hooe

FEBRUARY ALREADY: And, even though the daffodils think that ‘Spring has Sprung, the Grass is Ris’ the wind chill, ice and threat of snow firmly keep the home fires burning, the heating on and all home comforts close at gloved-hand. There aren’t that many new listings or events to flag up for the next week or so, but those that have already been advertised will be promoted again, plus any meetings that have slipped into consciousness via the invaluable Parish Magazine. Do you know, in this multi-media age there are still people who don’t read any newspapers, parish mags, notice boards, look in shop windows, or check Facebook pages, websites, Twitter, it’s extraordinary and quite nonplussing to be told ‘Oh, I didn’t know anything about it...’ when the ‘Why didn’t you come?’ question is asked. I’m beginning to think that the old fashioned car-with-loud-hailer-on should come back into action, plus the town/village crier. Anyway, to those few, who are manfully perusing this column, stoically reading through every word, on this freezing February day, here are this weeks’ notices.

BOOK EXCHANGE CAFE: Today, Friday, 10am to noon in the Methodist Church Hall. Do pop in and exchange/browse some books for 50p, and have a cuppa with cake and a natter.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: On Monday February 4 and February 11, the members of NLHG will be running a slide show featuring notable buildings within the village. The presentation will run from 10.30am to noon in Sparke Pavilion. Everyone is welcome and there will be free refreshments available.

FLOWER GROUP: On Monday in Ninfield Memorial Hall commencing at 7.30pm there will be a Workshop with the theme Twigs and Greenery. On March 4, the group welcome Gaenor Circus, with her demonstration entitled, Through the Ages, starting at 7.30pm as always and all flowers used will be raffled at the end of the evening. The next Flower Group Jumble Sale will be on Saturday March 9 at 2pm. More details in the next few weeks.

DANCERCISE: Tuesday in the Memorial Hall 8pm to 9pm and every week. Fun, fitness, fantastic music and a great group of fabulous ladies who love to move and learn some wicked dance routines. All welcome. Push the limits a little. Call Sami on the number below for more information.

CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: Wednesday, 8.15pm for an 8.30pm start at the Working Men’s Club, off Bexhill Road. There should be notices up around the village inviting people to come and have their say as to whether Ninfield wants a Summer Carnival event this year or not. Decisions have to be made, as marquee bookings are on hold and lots of preparations have to be set in motion, so please come and see if you would like to join the small, happy band who are still ready to create Carnival Magic in July 2019. Bring ideas, bring enthusiasm, bring a couple of quid for cheap drink, and sit by a roaring fire having a laugh with good friends. Call Robin on 07970184858 or Sami for more info.

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: On Thursday, 6.45pm Planning Meeting, 7.15pm Full Council Meeting at the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. As said previously, and over the weeks and months past, it’s the ideal way to garner relevant information, and knowledge, first hand. There are always rumours circulating, and Chinese whispers that, in time honoured fashion, get largely distorted the more they are passed on. But, if there is smoke there might be fire, so go and get the real facts from the representatives of the parish council, your district councillor and East Sussex County Councillor. There are only three more PC meetings until the elections at the beginning of May and there are going to be some major changes in personnel. Ninfield becomes a larger ward within Wealden, due to boundary changes and will be electing two district council reps and there will be new faces standing for parish council too, so do go and get to know what is on the agenda a) for the meeting and b) for Ninfield for the foreseeable future. Contact the parish council via Facebook page, the website, the Community Facebook page, or via the Parish Clerk, Jackie Scarff ninfieldpc@btinternet.com or tel 07725 843505.

BURLESQUE: Friday February 8, 7pm for 7.15pm start to 8.15pm. Classes every fortnight at the Memorial Hall and a chance to learn some wonderful routines, while getting fit and having huge fun at the same time. If you want more of a clue think Chicago. For ladies who love to dance. Call Sami for more details.

JO’S JAMMAS: Friday February 8, 7.30pm to 9pm in the Methodist Hall the next gathering of this lovely local choir and then every fortnight. Do go along and join in, it doesn’t matter if you’ve never sung before, everyone’s welcome.

HOOE COFFEE MORNING: And Book Exchange. Saturday February 9, 10am to noon in Hooe Village Hall. The regular second Saturday slot and an ideal time to pop along for a cuppa, find a new book and catch up on what’s been happening in the village. All profits go to the New Hall project.

VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday February 16, 9.30am to 12.30pm. A full quota of stalls, some of your favourites and some new ones to tempt you. Lovely local produce at lovely local prices and the chance to browse and buy at your leisure. The Pop-Up Cafe will be open for business, with a fabulous cake stall along side, raising money for the Memorial Hall Refurb funds. Call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 for more info or to book a stall.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 10.30am Methodist Church, Family Cafe Worship with Breakfast.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield Parish Eucharist; 11am St Oswald’s Hooe Family Service.

EARLY HEAD’S UP: Coming up over the next few months, all these events will be advertised in full detail as they come nearer to date. Friday March 8, Ninfield Community Film Afternoon. Free entry. Musical film matinee Easter Parade in the Memorial Hall, 1.30pm film starts at 2pm afternoon tea and a raffle. To book your place call Jackie on 01424 892422 email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com. Saturday March 9, Flower Group Jumble Sale in the Memorial Hall, 2pm; Saturday March 23, Ninfield Horticultural Society Annual Plant Sale in the Memorial Hall; Saturday April 6, Ninfield Memorial Hall Quiz Night.