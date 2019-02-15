Ninfield and Hooe

VILLAGE MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, Ninfield Village Market in the Memorial Hall, 9.30am to noon. A full quota of stalls will be in situ at this first Market of the year. There will be your favourites there, some newbies too, and the Pop Up Cafe will have the usual range of refreshments, plus a Cake Stall, raising money for the Memorial Hall refurbishment fund. Lovely local produce at lovely local prices and the opportunity to catch up with friends over a cuppa. Call Chris on 893388 for more info.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: On Monday Ninfield Horticultural Society meet in the Memorial Hall, 7.30pm when members welcome new speaker, Dr John Feltwell and his talk on Butterflies. Everyone is welcome, there will be refreshments and a raffle. Don’t forget, the Annual Spring Show is on Saturday March 23.

BONFIRE SOCIETY: On Wednesday Ninfield Bonfire Society meet in the Working Men’s Club, 8pm. Do go and see what details are emerging for the events planned through the year. A dog show, music festival, Michaelmas Fayre and the Fireworks Night, all start getting organised from now on. Membership is only £10 per year and everyone is welcome to join. Helpers and volunteers are also needed for the many and varied events. Call Carol on 893326 for more info, or look at the Facebook page and Bonfire Soc. Website.

LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: On Thursday Ninfield Local History Group meet at 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall. The speaker for the evening is Kevin Gordon, who will be giving a presentation on Eastbourne Police and Eastbourne Murders. All welcome, refreshments available.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 22: Burlesque, 7pm to 8.15pm in the Memorial Hall and Jo’s Jammas 7.3opm to 9pm in the Methodist Hall.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: The meeting on February 6 saw a few new faces, which was great, joining some of the old ones who were hoping for a good discussion and positive outcome. And the decision that eventually came forth was yes, there will be a Carnival this year on Saturday July 13, our usual weekend. The theme for the floats is Sensational 60’s, so there is the opportunity to work a little in tandem with the Bexhill event on the same day. So, Ninfield Carnival will have Masterchef again, tea tent, bar and barbecue as always, a raffle with a difference, plus an evening auction in the band break, maybe two bands, and Mr Bumble has been booked for late afternoon. The recreation ground will have stalls, events and sideshows, plus lots of rides etc for the youngsters. Everything is a go. So, please put Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13 in your diaries now. If you want to get involved and can help in any way, please call the numbers on the column.

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: At the meeting on February 7, there was a good turnout of residents to hear the updates, literally hot off the press, concerning the latest information on the Wealden Local Plan. District Councillor Pam Doodes gave a comprehensive report which was very well received, and, the Chairman of the PC gave details of a meeting held between Cllrs and a specialist Planning Consultant. The knowledge gained on all counts was invaluable, most specifically, the new figure reached by WDC for the Land/Housing supply for the area, which has been published at 5.69yrs. The Local Plan has now been sent to the Inspectors, and, just before the meeting, notification was sent that our Govt Planning Inspector had been allocated, along with the Programme Organiser. As soon as the timetables have been agreed, the plan will start to be dissected. Ninfield PC are determined to be at the round-the-table discussions, and will be lobbying to that end from now on. Please contact the parish clerk for more information at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com, or look at the website, or Facebook page for minutes of the meetings. Its vital to keep receiving the updates first hand, so do look for notices on the next parish council meetings.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Also at the PC meeting on February 6, it was agreed that Ninfield would now press ahead with formulating a Neighbourhood Plan. There have been some Village Plans completed already in the area; it takes time, commitment and a good working link with residents, local businesses and groups and societies to achieve the best results that will last for 10 to 20 years hence. So, here is the official announcement that will be posted on all sites, Facebook pages, notice boards and media,-please look out for it. The parish council have agreed that having a Neighbourhood Development Plan (NDP) in place would be a useful way for our community to keep more control of how our village develops over the next 20 years. An NDP will guide decisions about where any new housing goes but it is much more than this. The Plan would influence what shops, businesses and other infrastructure are needed to support any development. It is also a key way to protect the natural environment of the village and it’s surroundings including green spaces, Church Wood etc. An NDP will also link in with other aspects of local life, like traffic management, flood risk and community well-being. We want this to be a village initiative, not just the parish council, so if you are interested in joining in with this project, have skills that would be useful or just want to find out more about an NDP, please come along to a drop in session at the Methodist Church Hall, Saturday March 16, from 12.30pm to 4pm.

HOGS: The ladies of Hooe Open Group met as usual on the second Friday of the month, in Hooe Village Hall. Despite the very inclement weather there was a greater turnout than expected, to participate in, and enjoy, the relaxing demonstration, based on Yoga, that concentrates the mind and body. Conducted by Juliet Hammond, a master in the art, she instructed members in the practice of gentle exercises, achieving physical and mental well-being, using a series of gentle movements while seated in a kitchen-type chair. The session lasted an hour, with refreshment break part way through, and at the end there was a general feeling of calm, with a few aches and pains which is only to be expected. The next meeting of HOGs will be on March 8, now back to the 2.30pm start. If you’d like to join the lively ladies of HOG, please either call Edna on 01424 842591, or just turn up- you’ll be made very welcome.

EARLY WARNINGS: Friday March 6, Community Film Afternoon in the Memorial Hall. Doors open 1.30pm for film start 2pm, Musical Matinee Easter Parade. Entry free, refreshments, raffle. Call 10424 892422 or email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com to book your place. Dementia and Hearing loop friendly. Saturday March 9, Flower Group Jumble Sale 2pm in Memorial Hall.. Saturday March 16, Ninfield Village Market 9.30am to 12.30pm in the Memorial Hall. Saturday March 23, Ninfield Horticultural Society Annual Spring Show in the Memorial Hall. Saturday April 6, Quiz Night in the Memorial Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm. Teams of six, ploughman’s supper, £5 per head, bring own drinks, glasses, cutlery and nibbles.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 10.30am Methodist Church, Worship and Praise with Christine Thacker. Messy Church, Wednesday February 27, 3.30pm to 5.30pm, Where I belong.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield, Family Eucharist. 11am St Oswald’s Hooe, Parish Eucharist.