THE FUNERAL: Of past Mayor, Mrs Helen Livings will take place at Woodvale Crematorium, Lewes Road, on Thursday March 29 at 3.30pm. Councillors, past and present, and officers send their deepest sympathy to John and his family.

WRESTLING: Tomorrow, Saturday, Peacehaven Town Council will be hosting a wrestling Spectacular staring American TNA star Doug Williams. Tickets for the show are available from the Information Office at the Meridian Centre, telephone 01273 585493, priced £10 for adults and £9 for concessions. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £36. Thanks to match sponsor Aquarius Solutions. Tickets sales are in aid of the mayors charities.

HEALTHY LIVING DAY EVENT: On April 20 Peacehaven Town Council will be hosting a healthy living day event in the main meridian centre. If you would like to book a stall for your organisation or business please email; apprentice@peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: On Saturday March 31 Peacehaven horticultural society will host an Open Spring Show between 1pm and 3pm. Three classes, entry 50p per item entered: Flowers, a pot of spring bulbs; Baking, Simnel Cake; Handicraft, 1 metre of bunting for a special occasion or an Easter card.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

CINEMA: The next film will be on April 18, when Darkest Hour will be shown. Tickets are available from the Information Office at £5.

BINGO: The next bingo sessions will be on Friday April 13 at 7pm, at Community House, in aid of the Mayor’s charities

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: Tomorrow the market will be organised by Labour.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group. E-mail cleanpeacehaven @gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Community House.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex .fixmystreet.com