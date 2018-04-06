TOWN MEETING: Please come along to the Peacehaven Town Council Annual Meeting to hear about the council activities and projects we have been working on over the last few months. Held at Community House, Meridian Centre on Tuesday April 17 at 6pm. Residents will be able to hear from our councillors, hear a presentation from Neighbourhood First and then invited for light refreshments after the meeting. Please ensure any questions you wish to ask are received by the office by midday on April 17.

HEALTHY LIVING DAY: On April 20 Peacehaven Town Council will be hosting a healthy living day event in the main meridian centre. If you would like to book a stall for your organisation or business please email; apprentice@peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk

COUNCIL MEETINGS: There will be a planning and highways meeting on April 10.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

CINEMA: The next film will be on April 18, when Darkest Hour will be shown. Tickets are available from the Information Office at £5.

BINGO: There will be no bingo sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays. Notice will be given in May if the new Mayor decides to host bingo sessions.

SATURDAY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by the Conservatives

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group. E-mail cleanpeacehaven @gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Community House.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS:Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our E-news, please email civicand marketing@peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com