OPEN GARDENS: Peacehaven Open Gardens are pleased to announce the event will take place over the weekend June 23 and 24 from 2pm to 6pm. This year we have three new gardens joining us along with Peacehaven Community Garden and Peacehaven Allotments. Tickets are £4 each and this covers all gardens on both days. Refreshments, plants and crafts will be available at a selection of the gardens over the weekend. This year we are lucky to have Seaford Sunshine Strummers playing at 8 Tor Road, Peacehaven on the Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. All proceeds will be donated to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne. Tickets are available to purchase from most of the gardens, Peacehaven Town Council from June 1 and Alison on 01273589502. The event is kindly sponsored by Paradise Park, Newhaven.

ADVICE SERVICE: Residents may be interested to know that NatWest bank have agreed to partner with PTC to bring an advice service on how to arrange and set up internet banking. Drop in surgeries have been arranged for Tuesday June 19, Tuesday June 26, Tuesday July 3, Tuesday July 24 and Tuesday July 31 at Community House in the Pod room from 10am to noon. Also, if anyone is interested in seeing a presentation from NatWest on Friends Against Scam, this has been organised for May 29 at 7.30pm as a first agenda item on the Leisure and Amenities meeting.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: There will be the annual council meeting on Tuesday. A new mayor will be elected.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

CINEMA: The next film will be on May 23 with the showing of The Greatest. Tickets are available from the Information Office at £5.

BINGO: There will be no Bingo Sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays. Notice will be given in May if the new Mayor decides to host bingo sessions.

SATURDAY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by the National Coastwatch.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehaven @gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

NEIGHBOURHOOD FIRST: Is a team of advisors who work with communities to improve their neighbourhood. The neighbourhood advisors can help and assist you to try and resolve a range of issues, such as: Dog fouling, fly-tipping, littering and street cleaning, abandoned vehicles, fallen trees. Problems can be reported here:www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/ environmental-problems/ neighbourhood-first/

PEACEHAVEN WI: In spite of the terrible weather, members braved the wind and rain to attend the May meeting. The president suggested a visit to the ever popular, lovely gardens of Driftwood in Bishopstone, in June, to which we agreed. This years Resolution to be put forward to the National Federation of WI’s Annual Meeting at Cardiff next month was discussed and a questerionnaire handed round, the result would be given to our delegate who will be attending the meeeting on our behalf.

The afternoon was continued with a Dingbat Quiz, collated by the president, which really got our little grey cells working and was enjoyed by everyone.

Our next get-together will be on June 6 and we hope to see you there. (Joy Allen).