MAYORS FASHION SHOW: Tonight, Friday, doors open at 7pm. Tickets are £6 each from the information centre, which includes a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink. There will be a chance to buy discounted clothes from top high street brands with up to 80 percent off RRP. All money raised will go to the mayor’s charities.

POTATO COMPETITION: Horticultural Society Potato competition will be judged by the Peacehaven Youth Mayor this afternoon (Friday) at 2.30pm in the Meridian Centre Mall.

SUMMER FAIR: The oganisation for the summer fair at the Centenary Park on Saturday, July 14 from 11am to 4pm, is well underway. The event is being supported by stalls and commercial stands but the need for sponsorship is critical to make the whole fair come together. If local businesses are interested please contact PTC.

OPEN GARDENS: Peacehaven Open Gardens are pleased to announce the event will take place tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. This year we have three new gardens joining us along with Peacehaven Community Garden and Peacehaven Allotments. Tickets are £4 each and this covers all gardens on both days. Refreshments, plants and crafts will be available at a selection of the gardens over the weekend. This year we are lucky to have Seaford Sunshine Strummers playing at 8 Tor Road, Peacehaven on the Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. All proceeds will be donated to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne. Tickets are available to purchase from most of the gardens, Peacehaven Town Council and Alison on 01273589502. The event is kindly sponsored by Paradise Park, Newhaven.

NATWEST: Residents may be interested to know that NatWest bank have agreed to partner with PTC to bring an advice service on how to arrange and set up internet banking. Drop in surgeries have been arranged for Tuesdays, June 26, July 3, 24 and 31 at Community House in the Pod room from 10am to noon.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The next council meeting will be on Tuesday July 3. This will be a Leisure and Amenities meeting in the Anzac Room.

MP SURGERIES: Will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

CINEMA: The next film will be on July 18, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. Tickets are available from the Information Office at £5.

BINGO: July 6, 7pm at Community House.

SATURDAY MARKET: Tomorrow the market will be organised by the INAA charity.

MAYORS CHARITIES: The mayor will be raising funds this year for vital medical equipment for the town’s doctor’s surgeries.

ROTARY CLUB: The Rotary Club of Newhaven Peacehaven and Telscombe held a 50th anniversary dinner at the Jerrome Hall recently. Approximately 100 sat down to a extremely good dinner, with guests, dignitaries and members and thank everyone who attended.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehaven@gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk