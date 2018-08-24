TOWN COUNCIL: Members at Peacehaven Town Council agreed to purchase a Tommy silhouette to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of WW1. The figure will be unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Peter Field at the War Memorial site on Friday September 14 at 2.30pm. Residents welcome.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The next council meeting will be on September 4, this will be a planning and highways meeting held in the Anzac Room from 7.30pm.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

MURDER MYSTERY: A Fete Worse Than Death with the Company Upfront will be on Saturday, October 6 at 7pm in the main hall, Meridian Centre. Currently discounted tickets are available at £12.50 from the information office or call 01273 585493. All profits are in aid of the Mayors Charities

RACE NIGHT: Will be on Friday September 21 in the Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Entry for the event is £2 per person.

CAREERS FAIR: Peacehaven Town Council is delighted to announce that we will be hosting a Careers Fair for our residents on Friday September 21, 8.30am to 1pm. The event will be hosted in the Meridian Centre Mall with employers from various sectors as well as local education providers attending. If you would like to book a stall for your organisation or company please email: apprentice@peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk The price for a stall is Just £5 with all profits going to the mayors charity.

BINGO: The next Bingo session will be on September 14, 7pm. The Bingo evening is in aid of the Mayor’s charities. Eight games for £4 plus flyer and snowball games. Main Hall, Community House. Cash prizes.

CINEMA: The next film will be on September 19 with the showing of the Mamma Mia Here We Go Again. Tickets are available from the Information Office at £5.

SATURDAY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by the Peacehaven Horticultural Society.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehave n@gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketin g@peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

MAYORS CHARITIES: The mayor will be raising funds this year for vital medical equipment for the town’s doctor’s surgeries.