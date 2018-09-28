MAYOR’S VOLUNTEER AWARD: After the successful campaign during 2017 to find a Peacehaven Resident to receive the Mayor’s Community Award for Volunteering; our current Mayor, Cllr Jackie Harrison-Hicks would like to continue the contest. This prestigious award goes to an individual who has given their time and energy, on a voluntary basis, to benefit the local community and is open to a resident in Peacehaven only. This award will be presented by the reigning Mayor at her end of term reception during March 2019. For more information please call; 01273 585493 or email; Civicandmarketing@ peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

CRAFT FAIR: Local Craft Fair will take place at Meridian Centre, main mall, Saturday October 27 from 9am to 1pm. All proceeds to the Mayors Charities and Sussex Pet Rescue.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The next council meeting will be on October 2. This will be a planning and highways meeting held in the Anzac Room from 7.30pm.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

WRESTLING: Australian hell-raiser Josh ‘Shooter’ Zuccato is set to make his Peacehaven debut on the big autumn Wrestling Spectacular at the Meridian Centre at the end of the month. Tickets are available from the Information Office at the Meridian Centre, priced £10 for adults and £9 for concessions. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £36. Telephone enquiries: 01273 585493.

MURDER MYSTERY: A Fete Worse Than Death with the Company Upfront will be on Saturday, October 6 at 7pm in the main hall, Meridian Centre. Currently discounted tickets are available at £12.50 from the information office or call 01273 585493. All profits are in aid of the Mayors Charities

BINGO: The next bingo session will be on October 12. The Bingo evening is in aid of the Mayor’s charities. Starts at 7pm. Eight games for £4 plus flyer and snowball games. Main Hall, Community House. Cash prizes.

CINEMA: The next film will be on October 24 with the showings of The Book Club. The film will be start at 7.30pm in the main mall, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tickets available from the Information Office at £5.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehave n@gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketin g@peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

MAYORS CHARITIES: The mayor will be raising funds this year for vital medical equipment for the town’s doctor’s surgeries.