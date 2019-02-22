COUNCIL MEETINGS: The next council meeting will be on February 26, this will be a Planning and Highways meeting held in the Anzac Room from 7.30pm.

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

BINGO/QUIZ: There will be no bingo or quiz until the end of May.

CINEMA: The next film will be on March 20 with the showing of Stan and Ollie. The film will be start at 7.30pm in the main mall, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tickets available from the Information Office at £5.

SATURDAY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by the Rotary Club.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehave n@gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

KEMPTON HOUSE DAY CENTRE: For over 50’s Monday, Wednesday and Friday noon to 2pm lunch served at 12.30pm, £5 per day includes dinner, pudding, tea or coffee. Come and meet new people and enjoy a home cooked meal. Please call and book a dinner the day before on 01273 585984. Cavell Avenue, Peacehaven.

MAYORS CHARITIES: The mayor will be raising funds this year for vital medical equipment for the town’s doctor’s surgeries.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

NEIGHBOURHOOD FIRST: Neighbourhood advisors can help and assist you to try and resolve a range of issues, such as: Dog fouling, fly-tipping, littering and street cleaning, abandoned vehicles, fallen trees. You can report the issues via; www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/environmental-problems/neighbourhood-first/ or using the Smart phone app