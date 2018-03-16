BIN LADEN: There’s a new dash of colour about the village as well, hopefully, as a new vibrant attitude to the battle for environmental health now that our smart wheelie bins have all been delivered. Some feared they might look a bit big and ugly but a personal opinion is that the bright green and blue-top colours makes them most attractive, peppered around the village. It would be great now if we could take the next step and stop putting out all those loose black bags that are easy prey for the seagulls and other birds to peck open on a Thursday and litter up the the main street. Use another solid bin for general waste, even an old-fashioned black one.

BOOK CLUB: A Palace Walk by Naguib Mahfouz is the next tome under discussion on April 24 when David will be the host at Atherfield on Village Green. It will keep the club’s focus on international matters.

FILM NIGHT: At Piddinghoe Village Hall will be with us again on Friday next week when Loving Vincent, an unusual and slightly off-the-wall-style story of Van Gogh, the Dutch painter’s life and controversial death, will be shown. It is one not to be missed, produced and presented in an extraordinary style with the aid of thousands of his works that are used to tell the tale. There is a star cast, too, such as Aidan Turner, Helen McCrory and John Sessions. Meanwhile the cinematic copy of Paddington 2 has been delivered and will be shown in late April. Well-behaved and accompanied kids will be invited free but this is one for the grown-ups as well.

FAREWELL TO PIP: One of our most popular and beautiful residents has been forced to move from the village by deteriorating health. It is so sad, especially for one so young and talented, although she is now superbly cared-for, it seems, in a lovely establishment at Eastbourne. Some former neighbours have already visited and she is particularly missed by Gill and Missie. We pray for all concerned.

THE VILLAGER: The magazine is due out again next month but there is still plenty of time to let the publishers have an article for print. So get writing .Any subject you like, complaint or praise, not more than 550 words, mind (and, hopefully, a good deal less). All that’s fit to print will be printed even if you just scribble it out and drop it through the letterboxes of Bill or Gill. Preferably, send via email to piercewilliam991@gmail.com or davies.gill@btinternet.com

CHURCH SERVICES: At St John’s. We have two Sunday services a month (8am and 9am) as detailed on the church noticeboard. Also available for weddings and baptisms etc. Come and help save our lovely edifice.

PILATES:Tomorrow (Saturday) three sessions, an hour each from 8.15am by Rebecca in village hall.

INDOOR GAMES: And cards and boards in the village hall on Wednesday from 7.30pm.

ART AND KNITTING: By the Lovely Ladies, with tea, from 2pm to 4 pm Thursday afternoons.

YOGA: With Tim starting at 7.30pm, again in the village hall on Thursday evenings. Why not join?

FILM NIGHT: Loving Vincent 7.30pm Friday March 23, village hall. £3 including refreshments. Non-villagers also welcome.