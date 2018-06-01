BLOOMING LOVELY: Piddinghoe is close to full blossom just now with the roses, foxgloves, lilac and all sorts popping out to see us once again. The weather is lovely, too, if a bit Floridian with those sudden short downpours, but there does seem to be something better in the air, even if it is not that continual buzz heard last Sunday up to around 4pm. Not from the incinerator, either, we believe but some sort of machinery droning on, possibly across at one of the farms. Meanwhile our ears are under siege from above with the increasing number of pleasure flights (via Shoreham Airport). Not much pleasure down on ground level, but hey ho, small problems.

NAMASTE RE-RUN: They are all set to go again tonight (Friday) with Namaste the documentary film about medical deprivation in Nepal and the efforts a local (Lewes) charity is trying to do about it. Sadly, the DVD was blighted by unwatchable interference when they tried to run it in the village hall on May 18 but now the producer Esca has found a way to show it via a link on a laptop and villagers (and friends) are invited to get there by 7 30pm for another chance to see it through. There’s no food like last time, although it saved the evening along with the wine a couple of weeks ago, but also no charge on the door and local resident Colin has agreed to put on an extra film to follow it about his own exploits in the Himalayas. After this showing, Film Night takes a break until late September when the first presentation (exact date still to be advised) will be The Darkest Hour.

VILLAGE TAPESTRY: Is a work in long-term progress but already much hard work has been done to get the project off the ground. It will probably need some finance from village hall funds and Friends of St John’s but most of all it will require energy and ideas. One plan is to feature caricatures of artistic villagers in the craftwork which will finally be hung in either the church or the village hall.

ST JOHN’S SERVICES: Only five in church for the most recent service but Revs Tim and Mary will persevere with the two each month, second Sunday (8am) and fourth (9.30pm). You can only admire their persistence, although they would both merely say ‘It’s my job’. Full details on the village hall noticeboard and in the church porch.

DON BURDETT: This kindly elder of the village is not at all well. Our best thoughts, hopes and prayers are with him.

PETER BAILEY: Still no exact details available of Peter’s imminent funeral but best to keep an eye this weekend on those noticeboards where Val plans to give let friends know when arrangements are finally settled.

PURPLE HAZE: Did anybody see the tall man in the purple clothes striding through the village over the last few days? It was author and musician Opal L Nations, one of the world’s leading authorities on gospel, blues and country and western music. He’s here from California visiting relatives but will be gone by tomorrow (Saturday) so say hello if you see him and wife Ellen.

BOOK CLUB: Next meeting of the group is on Thursday June 28 at Elderberry House, 8 Court Farm Close at 7.30pm. Life Class by Part Barker is the subject. Full details from ccbentham@gmail.com

PILATES: Rebecca’s trio of hourly classes from 8.15am in the village hall tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

INDOOR SPORT: Darts, table tennis, board games, cards. All equipment provided in the village hall. Just turn up from 7.30pm on Wednesday nights.

ART AND KNITTING: With the ladies from 2pm to 4 pm on Thursday afternoons in village hall.

YOGA: Tim’s class starts at 6.30pm in the village hall on Thursdays.