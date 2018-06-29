SINGING FOR SUPPER: A large audience packed the pews in St John’s Church last Saturday for the Summer-is-a-Comin’-in Concert featuring The Ouse Valley Singers and several other local musicians. Congratulations and thanks are due to Vanessa and, Christine and their helpers for an excellent and well-organised show which raised over £600 for the Newhaven Food Bank for which both ladies have been prime movers in keeping stocked. We need more events like this to keep our lovely church in regular use.

DOUBLE BUBBLE: Also at church, Rev Mary stepped in for Rev Tim to lead an absorbing service, doubling the normal size of the Sunday congregation, to a dozen. Church Services take place every second Sunday (8am) and every fourth Sunday (9.30am) with full details on the church porch noticeboard. Things are looking up with Rev Tim able to take on a new, young assistant to ease his considerable burden, overseeing three other parishes as well as Piddinghoe.

THE BIG TEA: Is tomorrow (Saturday afternoon) from 3.30pm on The Hoe, with cakes, scones, cream teas, Harvey’s ales and Pimm’s. Initially it was restricted to a ticket sale of just 50 in case bad weather forced the event inside to the village hall. Signs are that a warm, sunny day is in prospect and more places could be taken up on the day but Sheila and Mel are going to need additional volunteer cake-makers and kitchen staff if that is the case. Interesting to see if it is even more successful than what in previous years has been The Big Barbecue on The Hoe.

GOOD WEATHER: Has enabled some significant progress with the two building sites in the village and the considerate workmen on the Spence’s Bungalow-plot have kindly painted the fence surrounding the area a cheerful mauve colour! It is also going well at the back of and above the Malthouse site but there may be slight further delay soon as Gill’s grandson Guylee, who is in charge of much of the project, is due to take a boat trip to Norway.

THE VILLAGER: Magazine, delivered free (thanks to generosity of the parish council) to all residences in Piddinghoe is finally out for the June edition after a slight issue with our printers and friends at Wasp (Peacehaven). This latest edition features Julia’s popular column on birds, Gill’s regular Art Forum and a three-pages guide to developments in the Village Hall refurbishment plan.

ACCIDENT: Nobody seriously hurt, apparently, in the latest accident on the C7 Lewes road just near Piddinghoe Mews where a car occupied by an elderly couple finished almost perpendicular up a hedge after coming round a bend, heading for Newhaven. The pair had to be cut out of the vehicle which had made a slight impact on the one in front but, amazingly, the only casualty was the lady passenger who we hear needed to spend a night in hospital with a back strain. How traffic continues to be allowed to do 50mph on significant parts of this notorious thoroughfare is something many believe the East Sussex Highways Department needs to answer. Despite the lack of injury, the car looked a write-off and mid-afternoon flow was held up for about two hours.

PILATES: Tomorrow (Saturday) from 8.15am in the village hall where Rebecca had a good turn out for all her trio of hour-long classes.

INDOOR GAMES: Equipment supplied free for table tennis, darts, board games and cards. Just turn up from 7.30pm at the village hall and donate for a half-time cuppa.

ART AND KNITTING: Jill and the ladies gather between 2pm and 4pm on Thursdays in the village hall, often bringing cakes to go with the tea and biscuits and, oh yes, the painting.

YOGA: With Tim is on Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm in the village hall.