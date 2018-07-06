TOO HOT ON THE HOE: For The Big Tea last Saturday. So one of the village’s premier events of the year was moved inside to the Village Hall as sun-worshippers sweltered on our big patch of green. A shame really as much work, especially from Sheila and Mel, goes into these entertaining functions which try to keep the old traditions of Piddinghoe alive. Having booked a sunny afternoon for it they could not have envisaged just how much the Mercury would rise but it was a no-brainer to serve the cream teas, cakes, Pimms and Harvey’s Ales indoors instead of out. The rival attraction of a classic World Cup match between France and Argentina on TV also impacted on the Big Tea attendance - particularly with the males - but there was still a decent number to enjoy the afternoon, even though it seems certain the jury will soon be out on whether to revert to the old Big Barbecue format a year hence.

THE DON: Is settled now and receiving visitors in his very comfortable quarters at the Alfriston care home which is looking after him since he took ill. Don is, in fact, not very well at all, medically, but those who have called have found him cheerful and bright and enjoying the outlook and the full English breakfasts. He read through the copy of The Villager magazine which was taken to him and then read right through it again. Cricket fan Don is also keeping up with his sport via radio but this doyen of the village who has been a key figure in church matters including the Friends of St John’s and the Parish Church Council is much missed in the locality.

NEAT AND TIDY: East Sussex Highways department certainly kept its word about cutting down the high grass a couple of weeks ago. They seem to have made a good job of it, particularly on the big slope falling away from the church where in other seasons of the year beautiful bulbs decorate the vista. Now it is a mass of corn-coloured yellow but very tidy just the same. The ESH cannot promise us another cut until September but, pleasingly, the parish council has decided to finance up to four more before that.

PRESENT AND ERECT: The building site now referred to as The Mauve Room since the ‘caring’ builders decided to introduce a bit of colour to the centre of the village is making real progress now and must be easing the strain for Mr and Mrs Spence who dream of their new bungalow there (maybe by next spring). Further down the street, the scaffolding and general works surrounding Malthouse are still a huge presence (some may still believe they are erecting Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium there) and look likely to be so for some time, but at the Spence’s plot, new services are already being piped in, although to do that they have had to fence off the red telephone box which means nobody can make a call (NB: that last bit is what’s called fake news, by the way, as the phone box is now a lending library).

CHURCH SERVICES: Every second Sunday (8am) and every fourth Sunday (9.30am) at St John’s, courtesy of Rev Tim and Rev Mary who are gradually seeing an increase in the size of the congregation.

PILATES: Most Saturday mornings in the village hall with Rebecca who runs three hourly sessions there beginning at 8.15am.

INDOOR GAMES: Are available still on Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm in the village hall. All equipment for darts, table tennis, cards and board games are provided free. Just turn up.

ART AND KNITTING: With Jill and her ladies every Thursday afternoon from 2pm in the village hall to escape the World Cup and Wimbledon.

YOGA: With Tim is in the village hall on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm.