FALL GUY: Having read in The Argus about a much-loved school caretaker who died following a tumble from his ladder, it was alarming to hear that our local handyman Jonathan also fell from a considerable height while doing a job in a resident’s bungalow. It was such a concern that medics were called but it is now good to report that Jonathan was soon up on his feet again and, indeed, appearing for work once more at the same venue the very next day. There are some brilliant people with building skills in this village, not just Jonathan but Dave as well. And, of course, we all still miss Danny. Yet it is not a bad place to live if you need to get these jobs around the house and garden done which usually cost a fortune when given to a bigger contractor.

RIDE AND STRIDE: This charity event has not been a big success in Piddinghoe but many of us still wonder why. Last Sunday was the time for walkers, cyclists and even joggers to make their annual sponsored way between dozens of local churches, including our beautiful building, St John’s in Piddinghoe, stopping off to look at them inside and, thereby, raising money to maintain them. Last year we got two cyclists. This year? One walker (not yet officially confirmed). And the only logical assumption is that the other churches in the district such as those at Southease, Rodmell and Iford returned similar pitiful numbers. Since you can see great legions of cyclists and walkers in this area (Newhaven and Lewes) on any given weekend, the problem must be one of exposure, or the lack of it. ‘Outdoor’ people will invariably sign up for any reputable scheme that raises much-needed money. So come on Church charity officials, make sure the event is well advertised for 2019.

DON’S FUNERAL: The service to celebrate the life of the late Don Burdett, yeoman of this village, will be at St John’s Church, Piddinghoe at 11am on Friday September 21. It will be followed by a reception at Piddinghoe Village Hall, with all welcome.

FILM NIGHT: Don would almost certainly have attended the next cinematic presentation at Piddinghoe Village Hall had he still been with us. It is Darkest Hour, Winston Churchill’s World War II story which won an Oscar for the male lead, Gary Oldman. We have decided to go ahead with the film on the same, planned date of Don’s funeral, September 21 and make it a further tribute to him. Screen time is 7.30pm with doors open 30 minutes earlier. On October 26 the film will be Shirley Valentine (Cert 15); on November 16 it is The Greatest Showman (Cert 12); and December 21 the dark comedy, Bedazzled (Cert 15).

MARKET AND SUPERMARKET: At least two Piddinghoe residents are involved in the running of a couple of Seaford events today (Friday). The Seaford Rotary Club’s French Market, all day at Church Street, Seaford and their Grand Charity Raffle at Morrison’s Store, Seaford, also all day (and tomorrow, Saturday).

CHURCH SERVICES: These are held every second Sunday (8am) and fourth Sunday (9.30am) in the month at St John’s. Good to report that congregation numbers are on the rise, slightly.

PILATES: Tomorrow (Saturday) in the village hall with Rerbecca from 8.15am (three sessions).

INDOOR GAMES: Equipment for darts,table tennis, board games and cards freely available from 7.30pm in the village hall. Just turn up Wednesday nights.

ART AND KNITTING: On Thursday afternoons with Jill and the ladies. Refreshments available in village hall.

YOGA: Tim Blair’s class in the village hall from 6.30pm on Thursdays.