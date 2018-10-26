ZZZ CARS: Following on from last week’s news that Piddinghoe had taken on the status of a Police Speed Check Area came the appearance of a squad car this week which was parked near the mouth of Brookside and across the road from Shepherd’s Close for a couple of days. This, some assumed, was in connection with the campaign to spot speeding motorists (or even cyclists) but seemingly not. It turns out the car was unoccupied for long periods, and unlocked. Not a good look. Yet when one young villager was asked why she thought the car was there she remarked, ‘They are keeping watch because somebody has been trying to kill me.’ More next week?

CATFIGHTS: The village is notable for its wide collection of various moggies. One of the most recent arrivals is Dante, a tough South African tortoiseshell-coloured cat who has marked out a lot of territory and seems to get a lot of respect from the other four-legged inhabitants like Blackcat, Champagne and Daisy. They are all beautiful creatures to look at and those residents brave enough to put out seed for the birdlife get to see plenty of them in their back-gardens as well, especially as there are not so many visiting foxes these days. It reminds many of holiday locations abroad like Cyprus and Malta in many ways but, inevitably, there is often bad feeling among the felines. One or two trips to the vet have taken place, we hear.

STAGECOACH: Rehearsals are well under way for War and Peace, the debut-production which the newly-formed Piddinghoe Players will present at our village hall on Saturday November 10. Tickets are on sale, and going well apparently, from Sheila at Old School on Church Green and there is a strict limit of 30 people for the audience at £8 a head to include a drink and a sandwich. The show’s theme will be, appropriately, wartime song and dance and with a good percentage of ex-professional thespians among the Players it is hoped to be just the first of many presentations.

FILM NIGHT TONIGHT: Pauline Collins stars in Shirley Valentine which will be shown tonight (Friday) on the village hall’s big screen (7.30pm). Many will remember it starting life as a one-hander theatre play penned by Liverpool playwright and author Willy Russell, with Ms Collins winning a BAFTA and then being nominated for an Oscar when the film came out with all the characters Shirley talked about on stage being brought to life, played by a host of famous names like Bernard Hill, Joanna Lumley, Alison Stedman and Tom Conte. Inevitably it is a bit dated now (having been aired on screen in 1989) but retains a sharp and saucy wit that puts some of today’s easy-sweary offerings to shame. £3 seats in all parts including refreshments plus pop-up wine bar (by donation). Doors open 7pm.

CHURCH SERVICES: Fourth Sunday of the month this weekend is time for Rev Tim Miles to lead the St John’s service at 9.30am. Rev Mary Sitwell’s abridged 8am service is on the second Sunday of the month and will be followed a week later with her Remembrance Day service which will feature prayers and hymns appropriate to the Armistice celebrations as well as bell-ringing by our local campanologists and a piper playing Battle’s Over. A memorable occasion in prospect, starting at 6.30pm.

PILATES: With Rebecca in the village hall tomorrow (Saturday) morning. Three one-hour sessions from 8.15am.

INDOOR SPORTS: Play table tennis and darts with free loaned equipment Wednesday nights in the village hall (7.30pm).

ART AND KNITTING: Thursday afternoons from 2.30pm in the village hall.

YOGA: With Tim Blair from 6.30pm in the village hall on Thursday nights.