GOODBYE TO JANE: The village has lost another stalwart in Jane Deverell who passed away recently after a short illness. She had lived in her much-adored cottage in Harping Hill since 1998, moving here from London where she trained and worked as a nurse in large hospitals like the Royal Marsden and St George’s, eventually becoming a Sister and a dedicated Cancer Nurse. In retirement, she worked for the Seaford Citizen’s Advice Bureau and her brilliant cookery and baking was a feature of Newhaven’s Hillcrest Centre’s catering and restaurant facility. How savagely ironic that the disease she was trained to combat was the one to which she succumbed but it is understand her two sons (she also had a much-loved grand-daughter) were with her when she died peacefully. Jane will be especially missed by her family and her neighbours like Moyna, John, Diana and James.

VILLAGE VIRUS: Obviously the latest bug going around has not settled exclusively in Piddinghoe but it certainly seems to have affected many here. The main symptoms have been barking coughs, runny or blocked noses, sore throats. We haven’t put a name on it yet but a swear word might be appropriate. Never mind, villagers. All will be well in the spring (and we’ve already seen some green shoots under the snow).

PLAY IT AGAIN, SOME: Our newly-formed band of thespians, the Piddinghoe Players, have confirmed that they are in rehearsal for another production with Saturday March 30 the likely showtime. The much-admired ‘local luvvies’ (shouldn’t call them that really because it takes courage to stand up and perform in front of even your neighbours) won plenty of plaudits for their Remembrance presentation, War and Peace in November and many supporters were hoping it would not be just a one-off event. No worries. The March show will be satire-based we hear. And you can join the Players if you can attend rehearsals in the village hall on Sunday afternoons and occasional midweek afternoons evenings. Or email David Hallett on davidmhallett@gmail.com

UP IN THE MORNING: Villagers are now getting used to the early morning Thursday collections by our Council Refuse cart in which the chaps now roll up around 6.30am as opposed to the mid-morning time that it once was. We’ve learned to put out our rubbish (in black, lidded bins please, rather than those plastic bags that can easily be attacked by visiting seagulls or even squirrels and pigeons who tend to leave a helluva mess from their scavenging in The Street) late on Wednesday nights now but, of course, the memory sometimes fails. One villager informed us, however, that having forgotten to make the late-night placement on the kerbside, our eagle-eyed and caring dustmen still took his rubbish away at dawn having spotted his dustbin(s) nearly hidden further up the drive. It just proves, especially when you hear horror stories about refuse-collection in places like Brighton where residents appear to need a cavalcade of different coloured bins (and woe betide anybody who puts the wrong type of rubbish in the wrong-coloured bin) what splendid service our chaps give but we cannot be complacent about it. The only drawback though is that, with the early collection we miss their cheerful manner.

CHURCH SERVICES: Every second Sunday in the month Re Mary Sitwell’s half-hour service at St John’s (8am) and every fourth Sunday (9.30am) a full service including the Eucharist usually led by Rev Tim Miles).

FILM NIGHT: Is tonight (Friday) at Piddinghoe Village Hall, The Bucket List, Colour Cert 12, starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman 7.30pm (£3 seats in all parts including refreshments). Doors open 7pm.

PILATES: With Rebecca at the Village tomorrow (Saturday) morning, three sessions starting 8.15am.

INDOOR SPORTS: Equipment for darts, table tennis, board games etc freely available at village hall from 7.30pm (Neighbours on Village Green have keys to the hall if you are first there without one).

ART AND KNITTING: Jill’s ladies gather with brushes and needles from 2pm to 4pm on Thursdays for tea and sometimes cake.

YOGA: Tim Blair’s class starts 6.30pm on Thursday evenings at village hall.