Piddinghoe

LULL BEFORE STORM: It has been a quiet time in the village but after a very pleasant Souper Winter Warmer in the village hall last Saturday there are a string of events coming up before summer. It is a good chance for newcomers in residence to find out what life in Pidd is all about.

TONIGHT ON SCREEN: Film Night at the village hall is tonight (Friday) and something unusual. Warning. It is a ‘l-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-n-g’ film and our village hall chairs are not the most comfortable. So please bring pillows if you are so inclined. There will be an (short) interval at 8.30pm to stretch legs and refill glasses and we will start promptly at 7pm (half an hour earlier than normal) with doors opening at 6.30pm. There will be ample amounts of wine to ease any discomfort and if it is too much for anybody by the interval they can go home with a refund and no rancour at all. This is a cinematic masterpiece but a challenge for casual viewers and some people are good enough to just come for the company and can take consolation in free (hot) refreshments for the cover price of £3 for seats in all parts. Next month: Bohemian Rhapsody (Friday Match 22) when a full house is expected.

NEWCOMERS: Rachel and Tesby (she from Isle of Man, he from Nicaragua) are welcome additions to the village, taking over Peter and Val’s old Court Cottage home with their nipper. Also a new couple in number one of the cottages opposite Malthouse and The Royal Oak, killing off (true) rumours that Norman Baker (ex-MP) was going to be living there. A few doors up, the Quirkes, Jim and Lisa have had a lovely baby girl. The population grows

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday at 9.30pm with Rev Mary Sitwell who will also lead the short half-hour service (8am) in two weeks time at St John’s Church. Easter service has been set for 9.30am on Sunday April 2 (very late this year, almost summer). If any villager would like their dear departed loved ones remembered at the Easter Service with their names put on the altar and read out as part of of the Liturgy they should contact Rev Mary at Chambles on Village Green before Palm Sunday (April 14).

SATIRICAL SHOW: Piddinghoe Players are deep into rehearsals for their second production at the Village Hall on Saturday March 30, which is as yet untitled (at least, as far as the rank and file are concerned). Still some bit-part openings available if you turn up for rehearsals on Sunday and Thursday afternoons (from 4pm)

BOOK CLUB: The group meets next at Halyards, The Street on Thursday March 14 (7.30pm) to discuss The Road by Cormac McCarthy. Newcomers are welcome and should contact ccbentham@gmail.com

PILATES: Tomorrow (Saturday) in the village hall with Rebecca from 8.15am to 11.15am.

INDOOR GAMES: Wednesdays when darts and table tennis equipment available free in village hall from 7.30pm.

ART AND KNITTING: Thursday afternoon with Jill’s ladies from 2pm.

YOGA: Tim Blair’s class starts at 6pm in village hall. Drop-in session £8. Book six classes for £42.