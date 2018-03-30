EASTER FESTIVAL: Takes place at Plumpton Racecourse over the bank holiday weekend. There will be an Easter Egg Giveaway, fun fair, food and drink concessions, picnic area, free entertainment, face painting, climbing wall, Derby Horse Hoppers, lice music, strolling magician, donkey rides and much more. Discounted advance and group tickets are available, at https://plumptonracecourse. cloudvenue.co.uk, until midnight today, Friday, for the Sunday April 1 Raceday and until midnight tomorrow, Saturday, for the Monday April 2 Raceday.

ARLINGTON RESERVOIR LAY-BY: Or car park (Map Ref: 529 065) is the place to meet members of the Footpath Society on Wednesday to join their six mile walk. The walk will include Berwick Station, Selmeston, lunch at Chalvington, Cobbs Court and the reservoir on the way back. Meet ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details contact Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or 07870142108.

ATTENTION PLUMPTON GARDENERS: With spring here it is time again for Plumpton and District Horticultural Society to hold their Spring Flower Show at the village hall on Saturday April 7. The Show is open to everyone, members, children and non-members, so do take along any flowers from the garden such as daffodils, narcissi, tulips, shrubs, pot plants and/or try your hand at chocolate truffles, lemon drizzle cake, Easter biscuits or a flower arrangement. For more details and a show schedule call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 89005. Information leaflets for the children’s classes are also available at the village shop. Do take part, entries cost a few pence with children free, there’s lots of enjoyment to be had and members of the society will be on hand to help if you are a beginner and not sure what to do. All are welcome to take part, the more flowers from the garden, in particular, the better as it will make for a colourful display. The show will be open for everyone to see from 2pm, as well as displays of locally grown flowers and vegetables, crafts and cookery, there will be refreshments, pick a lucky number and a tombola. Entry costs 50p, children free.

CIRCULAR VILLAGE WALK: With the Footpath Society takes place on Saturday April 7 starting at 2pm. Meet at 2 Strawlands, Plumpton Green (Map Ref: 324 239). There will be a cream tea at Strawlands afterwards. For more information call Jo Taylor on 07870142108 or 01273 890450. NADFAS: Newick and District NADFAS meet at the village hall on Tuesday April 10 and the subject will be Zaha Hadid Architectural Superstar. Dame Zaha Mohammad Hadid DBE RA was an Iraqi-British architect. Described by the Guardian as ‘the Queen of Curve’ she was the first woman to be awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, in 2004. She also received the UK’s most prestigious architectural award, the Stirling Prize, in 2010 and 2011. This should be a fascinating lecture as Dame Zaha’s major works include the aquatic centre for the London 2012 Olympics and the Guangzhou Opera House in China. Colin Davies, the lecturer, is an architect and a former editor of the Architects’ Journal. Until recently Colin was Professor of Architectural Theory at the London Metropolitan University. He has made numerous television and radio appearances and written many books including Key Houses of the Twentieth Century. The cost is £7 for non-members. For additional information please contact the membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday April 11 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday April 18 at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

OPEN GARDENS: Gardens are sought in the centre of the village (north of the railway and south of South Road) for the 2018 Open Gardens event to raise funds for St Peter and St James Hospice. Whether your garden is large, small, formal or the rambling variety it is sure to be of interest to others so please do consider including it in the village trail. If you would like more information before deciding whether to include your garden in this event do call Gill Gamble on O1273891218 or Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256.