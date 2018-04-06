SPRING SHOW: Plumpton and District Horticultural Society are holding their Spring Show, at the village hall tomorrow, Saturday. The show is open to everyone, members, children and non-members, so do take along any flowers such as daffodils, narcissi, tulips, shrubs, pot plants and/or try your hand at chocolate truffles, lemon drizzle cake, Easter biscuits or a flower arrangement. For more details and a show schedule call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 89005. Information leaflets for the children’s classes are also available at the village shop. Do take part, entries cost a few pence with children free, there’s lots of enjoyment to be had and members of the society will be on hand to help if you are a beginner and not sure what to do. All are welcome to take part, the more flowers from the garden, in particular, the better as it will make for a colourful display. The show will be open for everyone to see from 2pm, as well as displays of locally grown flowers and vegetables, crafts and cookery, there will be refreshments, pick a lucky number and a tombola. Entry costs 50p, children free.

CIRCULAR VILLAGE WALK: With the Footpath Society takes place tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 2pm. Meet members of the Footpath Society at 2 Strawlands, Plumpton Green (Map Ref: 324 239). There will be a cream tea at Strawlands afterwards. For more information call Jo Taylor on 07870142108 or 01273 890450.

NADFAS: Newick and District NADFAS meet at the village hall on Tuesday and the subject will be Zaha Hadid Architectural Superstar. Dame Zaha Mohammad Hadid DBE RA was an Iraqi-British architect. Described by the Guardian as ‘the Queen of Curve’ she was the first woman to be awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, in 2004. She also received the UK’s most prestigious architectural award, the Stirling Prize, in 2010 and 2011. This should be a fascinating lecture as Dame Zaha’s major works include the aquatic centre for the London 2012 Olympics and the Guangzhou Opera House in China. Colin Davies, the lecturer, is an architect and a former editor of the Architects’ Journal. Until recently Colin was Professor of Architectural Theory at the London Metropolitan University. He has made numerous television and radio appearances and written many books including Key Houses of the Twentieth Century. The cost is £7 for non-members. For additional information please contact the membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday April 18 at 7pm for their AGM. This will be followed by a demonstration at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

QUIZ: Sausage and Mash Quiz Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice are organising a quiz at the village hall on Saturday April 21 at 7pm. Teams of eight (individuals welcome) licensed bar and a raffle. Take your own cutlery and plates. Tickets cost £12 (to include dessert) and are available from Gill on 01273 891218 or Sue on 01273 891701.

WALK: Sussex Wildlife Trust car park (Map Ref.023 236), at 10.30am, is the starting point for the Footpath Society four mile walk on Sunday April 22. The walk will be followed by lunch. For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775423361.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday April 28 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Honeybees Preschool. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

SPRING WALK: And Cream Tea organised by Plumpton St Peter and St James Hospice Support Group takes place on Sunday April 29 at 2pm. The cost is £5 per person. Meet at Plumpton Equestrian Centre ready to start walking at 2pm. Please wear suitable footwear as the paths could be muddy. For more details call Sue on 01273 891701.

OPEN DAY: And Spring Fair, in association with the Sussex Federation of Young Farmers, is at Plumpton College on Saturday May 12 from 10am to 5pm. All are welcome to attend when the College campus will be open to see all departments, great main arena attractions, demonstrations, local food and wine tasting as well as a craft and trade fair, courses and careers advice, chldrren’s activities, farm displays and outdoor activities. Entry for adults is £7.50 and under 16’s free. For tickets visit https://www.plumpton.ac.uk/

OPEN GARDENS: Gardens are sought in the centre of the village (north of the railway and south of South Road) for the Open Gardens event, to raise funds for St Peter and St James Hospice, on Sunday June 24. Whether yourgarden is large, small, formal or the rambling variety it is sure to be of interest to others so please do consider including it in the village trail. If you would like more information before deciding whether to include your garden in this event do call Gill Gamble on O1273891218 or Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256.