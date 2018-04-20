WALK: With the Footpath Society this Sunday has had to be changed as the planned walk through The Mens is not possible due to a bridge having been swept away and its repair not scheduled until later this year. The walk this Sunday will now be the Burgess Hill Green Circle Walk, which is an easy 4 mile walk. It will be along tracks which will hopefully not be too muddy, with some stiles though mostly squeeze stiles. Meet at 10.30am at the small free car park at the entrance to Burgess Hill Burial Ground at the junction of Jane Murray Way (A273) and York Road. For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775 423361.

ZUMBA: With Lucy takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Hut from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday April 28 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Honeybees Preschool. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

SPRING WALK: And Cream Tea organised by Plumpton St Peter and St James Hospice Support Group takes place on Sunday April 29 at 2pm. The cost is £5 per person. Meet at Plumpton Equestrian Centre ready to start walking at 2pm. Please wear suitable footwear as the paths could be muddy. For more details call Sue on 01273 891701.

SOUTH DOWNS WAY: Rackham Hill, Peppering High Barn and River Arun are all included in the Footpath Society’s seven mile walk on Wednesday May 2. Meet at Amberley Station Yard on B2139 (Map Ref: 027 118) ready to start walking at 10.30am. Take a picnic with you. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025..

BLUEBELL WALK: On Saturday May 5 starts at 10.30am. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Cowfold Car Park (Map Ref: 214 225) for this 4.5 mile walk to Maplehurst and back. There will be several stiles and the route is likely to be muddy if wet. Sticks are advised. For more details call Yvonne Ray on 01444 243629.

NADFAS: Newick and District NADFAS meet at the village hall on Tuesday May 8, at 2.15pm, and the subject will be Macdonald Gill, Architect, Artist, Mapmaker and Letterer and the lecturer Caroline Walker. Cost is £7 on the door for non-members. For additional information please contact the membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday May 9 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

OPEN DAY: And Spring Fair, in association with the Sussex Federation of Young Farmers, is at Plumpton College on Saturday May 12 from 10am to 5pm. All are welcome to attend when the College campus will be open to see all departments, great main arena attractions, demonstrations, local food and wine tasting as well as a Craft and Trade Fair, courses and careers advicce, children’s activities, farm displays and outdoor activities.Entry for adults is £7.50 and under 16’s free. For tickets visit https://www.plumpton.ac.uk/.

LADIES DAY: At Plumpton Racecourse takes place on Sunday May 13. Gates open at midday and advanced tickets, for £10, will be available until midnight of the May 12 at http://plumpton racecourse.co.uk/. Entry for accompanied under 18’s is free. Details of the Best Dressed Competition (timings, judges and prizes) will be in the complimentary race card on the day. There will be a funfair in the picnic enclosure, live music, tipster talks and much more. The South East Pony Racing Finals follow the last race and are great to watch.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday May 16 at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.