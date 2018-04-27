PLANT TABLE: Is open again for the season at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of plants always welcome. As Sally Huband is no longer running her plant stall she will be donating her plants to us throughout the season. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm in the village hall, to raise funds for the Honeybees Preschool. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

SPRING WALK: And Cream Tea organised by Plumpton St Peter and St James Hospice Support Group takes place on Sunday at 2pm. The cost is £5 per person. Meet at Plumpton Equestrian Centre ready to start walking at 2pm. Please wear suitable footwear as the paths could be muddy. For more details call Sue on 01273 891701.

SOUTH DOWNS WAY: Rackham Hill, Peppering High Barn and River Arun are all included in the Footpath Society’s seven mile walk on Wednesday. Meet at Amberley Station Yard on B2139 (Map Ref: 027 118) ready to start walking at 10.30am. Take a picnic with you. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025. .

BLUEBELL WALK: On Saturday May 5 starts at 10.30am. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Cowfold Car Park (Map Ref: 214 225) for this 4.5 mile walk to Maplehurst and back. There will be several stiles and the route is likely to be muddy if wet. Sticks are advised. For more details call Yvonne Ray on 01444 243629.

NADFAS: Newick and District NADFAS meet at the village hall on Tuesday May 8, at 2.15pm, and the subject will be Macdonald Gill, Architect, Artist, Mapmaker and Letterer by Caroline Walker. This lecture will shine a light on Eric Gill’s younger brother Max, one of the greatest map-makers of the 20th century. He was born in Brighton in 1884 into a family of 13 children. He and Eric studied architecture in London and for a time they worked together on various commissions before going their separate ways. In 1914 Max created the Wonderground Map of London Town, a marvellously inventive bird’s eye view of the city, designed to entertain passengers whilst they were waiting for their trains, rather than to give exact directional information. Caroline Walker is the great-niece of MacDonald and Eric Gill and is by profession an English teacher. She started researching MacDonald Gill in 2006, co-curated the 2011 University of Brighton exhibition Out of the Shadows: MacDonald Gill, and is currently writing her great-uncle’s biography. The lecture will be accompanied by a superb digital presentation with tea and biscuits after and a chance to talk to the lecturer. Cost is £7 on the door for non-members. For additional information please contact the membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday May 9 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

OPEN DAY: And Spring Fair, in association with the Sussex Federation of Young Farmers, is at Plumpton College on Saturday May 12 from 10am to 5pm. All are welcome to attend when the College campus will be open to see all departments, great main arena attractions, demonstrations, local food and wine tasting as well as a craft and trade fair, courses and careers advice, children’s activities, farm displays and outdoor activities. Entry for adults is £7.50 and under 16’s free. For tickets visit https://www.plumpton.ac.uk/.