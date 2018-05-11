OPEN DAY: And Spring Fair, in association with the Sussex Federation of Young Farmers, is at Plumpton College tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 5pm. All are welcome to attend when the college campus will be open to see all departments, great main arena attractions, demonstrations, local food and wine tasting as well as a craft and trade fair, courses and careers advice, children’s activities, farm displays and outdoor activities. Entry for adults is £7.50 and under 16’s free. For tickets visit https://www.plumpton.ac.uk/.

LADIES DAY: At Plumpton Racecourse takes place on Sunday. Gates open at midday and advanced tickets, for £10, will be available until midnight of the May 12 at http://plumpton racecourse.co.uk/. Entry for accompanied under 18’s is free. Details of the Best Dressed Competition (timings, judges and prizes) will be in the complimentary race card on the day. There will be a funfair in the picnic enclosure, live music, tipster talks and much more. The South East Pony Racing Finals follow the last race and are great to watch.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall, on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

FOOTPATHS SOCIETY WALK: 4.5 miles, on Sunday May 20 starts at 2.30pm. Meet at public car park bedside Onslow Arms, Loxwood (B2133, Map Ref: 042 311). Possible lunch at the Onslow Arms. For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775423361.

FOUR MILE WALK: Including Dumbrells Farm, Cobbs Mill, Pomper Lane and Malthouse Lane takes place on Saturday June 2. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society on this walk. Meet at Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, opposite the Sportsman Pub at the dead-end of road (Map Ref: 284 202) ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Gerry and Brenda Arnold on 01444 241463 or Gerry on 07971732090(G) or Brenda on 07790218390

NADFAS: Newick and District NADFAS meet at the village hall on Tuesday June 12, at 2.15pm, and the subject will be Food Art and History. The lecturer Tasha Marks is the founder of AVM Curiosities and Exhibition Curator, with AVM standing for Animal, Vegetable and Mineral. It was founded by food historian Tasha Marks in 2011 the year after she graduated from Sussex University. AVM Curiosities has been exploring the relationship between art and the senses through a series of events and edible interventions. Confectionery is also one of her great passions. From ancient alabaster ruins crafted from sugar to a Victorian Afternoon Tea at the V&A the lecturer will take you on a delicious journey like no one else. The lecture will be accompanied by a superb digital presentation. The cost is £7 for non-members and if you need any further information please contact our membership Secretary Ann McNorvell 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail.

ROADSHOW: Doughty’s a leading supplier of fabrics including patchwork and quilting is holding their East Sussex Road Show at the village hall on Saturday June 9 from 10.30am to 2.30pm. Entrance costs £1. This event is being organised by the St Peter & St James Hospice Support Group. There will be refreshments and a tombola.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday June 13 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

PLANT TABLE: Is open again for the season at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of Plants always welcome. As Sally Huband is no longer running her plant stall she will be donating her plants to us throughout the season. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.